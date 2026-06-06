The subreddit banned new posts on peptides and HRT due to content quality concerns. Moderators believe companies are using Reddit for AI-engine optimisation to influence AI-generated answers.
Reddit Community Cracks Down On Alleged AI Manipulation Campaign: Report
A Reddit biohacking community has banned peptide and HRT posts after moderators alleged companies were attempting to influence AI chatbot responses.
- Reddit biohacking community restricted posts claiming AI influence.
- Companies alleged to manipulate Reddit discussions to shape AI answers.
- This activity could distort AI models' information ecosystem.
A popular Reddit community focused on biohacking has introduced strict new posting rules after moderators raised concerns about what they believe is a coordinated effort by peptide and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) companies to influence AI-generated answers. According to a report by 404 Media, moderators of the subreddit claim that commercial interests have been using Reddit discussions as a vehicle to shape the information that AI chatbots surface to users. The issue centres on the growing importance of Reddit as a source of information for AI-powered search tools and chatbots.
Moderators argue that some companies are attempting to take advantage of that trend by flooding discussions with promotional content designed to be picked up by large language models.
Moderators Cite Rising Concerns Over Content Quality
Moderators of r/biohackers recently announced a ban on new posts related to peptides and hormone replacement therapy. The move came after what they described as mounting pressure on the quality of discussions within the community.
“As AI search engines increasingly pull answers from Reddit, companies are using us for AEO. On top of that, there's been an explosion of peptide interest and AI usage flooding the sub. Together, this has put serious pressure on content quality.”
The moderators suggested that businesses operating in the peptide and HRT space have increasingly targeted Reddit discussions in an effort to gain visibility through AI-generated responses.
What Is AI-Engine Optimisation?
The practice referenced by moderators is known as AI-engine optimisation, or AEO. Similar to traditional search engine optimisation (SEO), AEO involves creating content that has a higher likelihood of being referenced by AI systems when generating responses to user queries.
As AI products become more widely used, Reddit has emerged as a particularly valuable source of information. Because many chatbots frequently cite Reddit discussions, marketers and promotional firms have reportedly turned to tactics such as bots, sock-puppet accounts and paid contributors to increase brand exposure within online communities.
The growing concern is that such activity could distort the information ecosystem from which AI models draw their answers.
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Reddit, meanwhile, says it is actively working to address spam and manipulation on the platform. A spokesperson told 404 Media:
“Our internal Safety teams leverage human review and sophisticated automated tooling to detect and remove this content at massive scale, and we have over two decades of experience in doing so.”
“On top of this, we also provide moderators with automated tooling that can detect and suspend users likely to be spammers,” the spokesperson added.
The dispute highlights a seemingly new challenge facing online communities as the rise of AI transforms user-generated content into a key source of information for search engines and chatbots alike.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the r/biohackers community implement new posting rules?
What topics are now restricted on the r/biohackers subreddit?
The r/biohackers community has banned new posts specifically related to peptides and hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This measure was taken to combat declining content quality.
What is AI-engine optimisation (AEO)?
AEO is a practice where content is designed to be highly referenced by AI systems when generating responses to user queries. It is similar to traditional search engine optimisation (SEO).
Why do companies target Reddit for AI-engine optimisation?
Many AI chatbots frequently cite Reddit discussions, making it a valuable source of information. Companies use tactics like bots and paid contributors to get their content picked up by AI.
How is Reddit responding to content manipulation?
Reddit's Safety teams use human review and advanced automated tools to detect and remove manipulative content. They also equip moderators with tools to identify and suspend spammers.