Ray Dalio Warns AI Hype May Be Setting Investors Up For A Bubble Burst

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investor Ray Dalio warns of artificial intelligence market bubble.

He cites historical tech cycles and intense investment competition.

Companies face a 'spend-or-lose' dilemma, inflating market valuations.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that the ongoing artificial intelligence boom is showing signs of a market bubble, even as he acknowledged the technology has the potential to reshape entire industries and economies.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Dalio said that major technological shifts have historically been followed by investor excess and intense competition for market share. "All great technology changes produce bubbles," he said. "Nobody can get it exactly right."

The Spend-Or-Lose Dilemma

Dalio said companies competing to lead the AI race are caught in a difficult position: either invest heavily to secure market dominance, or risk falling behind rivals. That pressure, he argued, typically results in elevated valuations and eventually market corrections.

AI Continues To Drive Global Markets

Dalio's remarks come as artificial intelligence remains one of the most powerful themes animating global stock markets. Chipmakers and AI infrastructure companies have been among the biggest gainers on Wall Street over the past two years, driven by strong demand for advanced semiconductors used in data centres. That rally has pushed major US stock indices to record levels and set off a broader debate over whether current valuations are sustainable given actual earnings potential.

Earlier this week, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang pushed back against concerns of overheating in the sector, arguing that investors in AI infrastructure are generating "insane" returns. Dalio, however, distinguished the significance of a technology and the returns it delivers to investors, cautioning that the two do not always move together.

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When The Bubble Bursts

Dalio said bubbles typically deflate when investors begin pressing companies for proof that large capital outlays can translate into lasting profits. "The pricking is the converting of wealth into money," he said.

The remark points to a broader concern within parts of the AI industry, where companies are committing vast sums to computing infrastructure, talent and research, often without clear timelines for when that spending will generate earnings or cash flows.

Dalio described AI itself as a "wonderful technology" but said the current market dynamic mirrors patterns seen in previous technology-driven cycles.

About Ray Dalio

Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds, and built his career around studying long-term economic and market cycles. The 76-year-old completed his exit from the firm in 2025, selling his remaining stake and stepping down from the board. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth stands at approximately $21.5 billion.

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