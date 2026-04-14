What Is Inside WhatsApp Beta 2.26.15.6? A Security Feature You Will Actually Want

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp beta adds notifications for simultaneous linked device activity.

Alerts notify primary device when another linked device is active.

Feature helps users quickly detect unauthorized linked device access.

WhatsApp is developing a new security feature that will notify users when a linked device becomes active at the same time as their primary device. Found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.15.6 update on the Google Play Store, this feature is still under development.

Once live, it will give users a real-time heads-up if another device on their account goes online while they are already using WhatsApp, making it easier to spot any unauthorised access quickly.

How WhatsApp's New Linked Device Activity Notifications Will Work

Right now, WhatsApp lets users check which devices are connected to their account through the Linked Devices screen. From there, they can manage active sessions and remove any device they do not recognise.

However, this process requires users to manually check their connected devices from time to time to make sure nothing suspicious is going on.

The new feature aims to take that a step further. Instead of users having to check manually, WhatsApp will send a notification to the primary device whenever another linked device is active at the same time.

So, if someone is using WhatsApp on their phone and a linked device, say a WhatsApp Web session on a computer, becomes active simultaneously, the user will get an alert right away.

This matters in real-world situations. For example, if a user walks away from a computer with an open WhatsApp Web session and someone else starts using it, the user would receive a notification on their phone. That alert would prompt them to check their active sessions and remove access if needed.

It is worth noting that the notification is only triggered when both devices are active at the same time. A linked device being online on its own will not set off an alert, since the user could simply be the one using it. The alert goes exclusively to the primary device.

When Will WhatsApp Roll Out This Feature?

The feature is still being refined and has not been given a confirmed release date. WhatsApp is currently working on how these notifications are delivered, and once testing wraps up, it will roll out to select users first before a wider release.