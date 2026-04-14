WhatsApp Groups, ‘Inciting Messages’: Behind Noida Wage Protests, Violence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp, Instagram groups coordinated Noida wage protests overnight.

Protesters clashed with police, setting vehicles ablaze.

Hundreds arrested amid accusations of 'outsiders' inciting violence.

Authorities investigating planned conspiracy, possible foreign links.

Violent protests over wages in Noida, now entering their second day, were allegedly orchestrated through WhatsApp groups created overnight, investigators said, pointing to a coordinated digital effort behind the unrest.

According to officials, workers were added to multiple WhatsApp groups late on Sunday using QR codes, with messages rapidly circulating across labour networks. Several groups, including one titled Workers’ Movement, were used to share content that authorities described as inflammatory and designed to escalate tensions.

Social Media Used to Mobilise Crowds

Investigators said the messaging intensified as the situation on the ground deteriorated. Even as police attempted to disperse protesters, new groups reportedly emerged on Instagram to sustain mobilisation.

Some chats reviewed by officials allegedly contained provocative instructions, including calls to bring items such as chilli powder. Others reflected a determination among protesters to continue demonstrations until their demands were met.

Protests Turn Violent, Hundreds Detained

The unrest, triggered by a wage-related issue linked to a minimum pay hike in neighbouring Haryana, quickly spiralled into large-scale confrontation. More than 40,000 factory workers clashed with security personnel, choking key roads and prompting a heavy police deployment.

Violence broke out in areas including Phase-2 and Sector 63, where protesters allegedly set vehicles and property ablaze and hurled stones at police.

By Monday evening, over 300 individuals had been arrested under preventive provisions for offences including arson and vandalism, while more than 100 others were detained for questioning.

The protests continued into Tuesday, with fresh stone-pelting reported in Sector 80.

‘Outsiders’ Role and Wider Links Under Scrutiny

Police said the situation worsened after certain “outsiders” allegedly entered the area and attempted to provoke violence even after workers had initially dispersed peacefully.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said a group from outside the district moved through border areas, trying to incite unrest. Some individuals have been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to identify others involved.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar described the incident as a “planned conspiracy” and said a possible Pakistani link is being examined. The claim follows recent terror-related arrests in Meerut and Noida, where suspects were allegedly connected to handlers based in Pakistan.

Government Urges Calm Amid Rising Tensions

Rajbhar also suggested the unrest may have been aimed at disrupting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s programme in Muzaffarnagar earlier in the day, alleging attempts by “anti-national forces” to destabilise the state.

Appealing for restraint, the minister urged people not to fall for misinformation or provocation. He reiterated that the government is open to addressing workers’ concerns, stressing that violence and disorder are not solutions.