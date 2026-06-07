Multiple People Shot Near Community Festival In Ohio, Search On For Suspects

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Multiple people shot near Toledo festival Saturday evening.

Several victims hospitalized; police are searching for suspects.

Witnesses described chaos as attendees fled from gunfire.

Governor expressed concern; investigation into shooting is ongoing.

Multiple people were shot near a popular community festival in Toledo in Ohio, United States on Saturday evening, triggering panic among attendees and prompting an ongoing police search for those responsible for the firing.

The shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival, a two-day annual event featuring live music, food vendors, shopping and historic home tours in one of Toledo's best-known neighborhoods. According to the Toledo Police Department, officers at the scene discovered several people suffering from gunshot wounds, while numerous victims were transported to local hospitals, Associated Press reported.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the severity of the injuries or the exact number of people wounded. Police said efforts to locate the suspects were continuing.

Festivalgoers Scramble for Safety

According to the AP report, witnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire erupted near the festival grounds, sending attendees running for cover.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show people fleeing as gunshots rang out, while emergency responders rushed to assist the injured.

City council member Theresa Morris said at least eight people had been affected by the shooting.

"This tragedy is really weighing heavily on both the residents and those who visit and enjoy this festival year after year," she said.

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Witness Describes Immediate Aftermath

Among those attending the festival was Kevin Berry, who said he was listening to live music with friends in a neighborhood arboretum when he heard several gunshots.

"Everybody hit the deck," he said.

Berry said that when he looked up moments later, he saw a firearm being thrown to the ground less than 50 feet away. Officers who had already been deployed for festival security responded immediately.

Drawing on his medical training and experience in the U.S. Navy, Berry said he moved through the area searching for people who needed assistance.

According to him, at least five individuals appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

"The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area," he said.

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Governor Expresses Concern

Mike DeWine said he was closely monitoring developments following the incident.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," DeWine said in a statement.

The Old West End Festival is regarded as one of Toledo's signature community events and is often viewed as the unofficial start of the city's summer festival season. Investigators continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.