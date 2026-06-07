Multiple People Shot Near Community Festival In Ohio, Search On For Suspects

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMultiple People Shot Near Community Festival In Ohio, Police Launch Search For Suspects

Multiple People Shot Near Community Festival In Ohio, Police Launch Search For Suspects

Several people were injured in a shooting near Toledo's Old West End Festival on Saturday, prompting an ongoing search for suspects.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 07:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Multiple people shot near Toledo festival Saturday evening.
  • Several victims hospitalized; police are searching for suspects.
  • Witnesses described chaos as attendees fled from gunfire.
  • Governor expressed concern; investigation into shooting is ongoing.

Multiple people were shot near a popular community festival in Toledo in Ohio, United States on Saturday evening, triggering panic among attendees and prompting an ongoing police search for those responsible for the firing.

The shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival, a two-day annual event featuring live music, food vendors, shopping and historic home tours in one of Toledo's best-known neighborhoods. According to the Toledo Police Department, officers at the scene discovered several people suffering from gunshot wounds, while numerous victims were transported to local hospitals, Associated Press reported.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the severity of the injuries or the exact number of people wounded. Police said efforts to locate the suspects were continuing.

Festivalgoers Scramble for Safety

According to the AP report, witnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire erupted near the festival grounds, sending attendees running for cover.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show people fleeing as gunshots rang out, while emergency responders rushed to assist the injured.

City council member Theresa Morris said at least eight people had been affected by the shooting.

"This tragedy is really weighing heavily on both the residents and those who visit and enjoy this festival year after year," she said.

ALSO READ: Araghchi Dismisses Trump's Suggestion of Meeting Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'Be Realistic'

Witness Describes Immediate Aftermath

Among those attending the festival was Kevin Berry, who said he was listening to live music with friends in a neighborhood arboretum when he heard several gunshots.

"Everybody hit the deck," he said.

Berry said that when he looked up moments later, he saw a firearm being thrown to the ground less than 50 feet away. Officers who had already been deployed for festival security responded immediately.

Drawing on his medical training and experience in the U.S. Navy, Berry said he moved through the area searching for people who needed assistance.

According to him, at least five individuals appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

"The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area," he said.

ALSO READ: US Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz

Governor Expresses Concern

Mike DeWine said he was closely monitoring developments following the incident.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," DeWine said in a statement.

The Old West End Festival is regarded as one of Toledo's signature community events and is often viewed as the unofficial start of the city's summer festival season. Investigators continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Before You Go

Economy News: PM Modi Chairs Key Economic Advisory Council Meeting Amid Global Uncertainty

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Old West End Festival?

Multiple people were shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo on Saturday evening. The incident caused panic among attendees and prompted a police search for suspects.

How many people were affected by the shooting?

A city council member stated at least eight people were affected. While police did not confirm an exact number, witnesses observed at least five individuals with gunshot wounds.

Have police identified or apprehended any suspects?

No, authorities have not yet provided details about any suspects. The Toledo Police Department stated that efforts to locate those responsible are still ongoing.

What is the Old West End Festival?

It is an annual community event in Toledo featuring live music, food vendors, shopping, and historic home tours. It is considered one of Toledo's signature summer events.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jun 2026 07:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ohio United STates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Multiple People Shot Near Community Festival In Ohio, Police Launch Search For Suspects
Multiple People Shot Near Community Festival In Ohio, Search On For Suspects
World
Pak Interior Minister visits Tehran for third time in weeks amid US-Iran tensions
Pak Interior Minister visits Tehran for third time in weeks amid US-Iran tensions
World
Starvation Fears Grow In Oleshky As Ukraine Urges Immediate Evacuations
Starvation Fears Grow In Oleshky As Ukraine Urges Immediate Evacuations
World
Man Dies After Shark Attack While Fishing With Family In Western Australia
Man Dies After Shark Attack While Fishing With Family In Western Australia
Advertisement

Videos

Economy News: PM Modi Chairs Key Economic Advisory Council Meeting Amid Global Uncertainty
Global Tensions: Rubio's Remarks on Mojtaba Khamenei Spark Fresh Debate Over Iran's Influence
World Affairs: Iran Rejects Trump Meeting Speculation, Signals Tough Stance on Frozen Assets
Breaking: Shreyas Iyer Named India’s T20 Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns Maiden National Call-Up
Breaking: Khan Sir Back in the Spotlight Amid Patna Firing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget