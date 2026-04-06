OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: Should You Upgrade Or Wait For The Better Deal?

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OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: OnePlus is expected to launch the Nord 6 on April 7, 2026, and it is already being compared to the Nord 5, which has been available since July 2025. Both phones sit in a similar price range and share several features on paper, but there are some clear differences between them.

If you are trying to decide between the two, here is a breakdown of how they compare across design, battery, performance, and price.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: Design & Display

The Nord 6 comes with a 6.78-inch Color AMOLED display, while the Nord 5 has a slightly larger 6.83-inch panel. Both offer a resolution of 1272 x 2800 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of around 93.6%.

However, the Nord 6 pulls ahead with a 165Hz refresh rate compared to the Nord 5's 144Hz. Brightness is also notably higher on the Nord 6, with a peak of 2800 nits against the Nord 5's 1800 nits. The Nord 6 also carries a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Dimensions for the Nord 6 are 77 x 163.4 x 8.1 mm, and it weighs 211 grams.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: Price In India

The Nord 5 starts at Rs. 33,999. The Nord 6 has not been officially priced yet, but it is expected to fall in the Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 range.

That would place it slightly above the Nord 5, though the final price will only be confirmed at launch.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: Battery & Charging

This is where the Nord 6 makes a strong case for itself. It carries a 9000 mAh battery, significantly larger than the 6800 mAh unit in the Nord 5.

Both phones support 80W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Interestingly, despite the larger battery, both are rated for 19 hours of video playback.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: Processor

The Nord 6 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen4 chipset, clocked at 3.2 GHz, paired with an Adreno 825 GPU. The Nord 5 uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen3, clocked at 3 GHz, with an Adreno 735 GPU.

Both come with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage, though the Nord 6's storage type is listed as UFS compared to UFS 3.1 on the Nord 5. The Nord 6 also runs Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, while the Nord 5 ships with Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: Which One Should You Buy?

If you already own the Nord 5 or are looking for a phone at a confirmed price, it remains a solid option at Rs. 33,999. However, if you are shopping in this segment right now and can wait, the Nord 6 offers a faster processor, a higher refresh rate display, significantly brighter screen, and a much larger battery.

The expected price difference is not too wide either. For most buyers who want the better long-term option, the Nord 6 appears to be the stronger pick, provided its launch price stays within the expected range.