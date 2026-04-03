Vivo V70 5G vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Which One Should You Actually Put Your Money On?

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Vivo V70 5G vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: The mid-range 5G smartphone market has two strong contenders this year - the Vivo V70 5G and the Oppo Reno 15 5G. Both phones share more similarities than differences on paper, running the same chipset and packing identical camera resolutions. But the details tell a different story.

If you are trying to decide between the two, here is a breakdown of how they compare across the areas that matter most.

Vivo V70 5G vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Design & Display

Both phones carry a 6.59-inch Color AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, but there are some notable differences. The Vivo V70 5G has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, which is significantly higher than the Oppo Reno 15 5G's 3,600 nits peak. The Oppo, however, has a slightly better screen-to-body ratio at 93.4% compared to 90.1% on the Vivo, and it also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass GG7i protection, which the Vivo lacks.

On the build side, the Vivo V70 5G is marginally lighter at 194 g against the Reno 15 5G's 197 g. Both phones have IP68 water resistance, but the Vivo V70 5G adds IP69 rating as well, making it more resistant to high-pressure water exposure. The Vivo also comes with NFC, which the Oppo Reno 15 5G does not include.

Vivo V70 5G vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Price In India

The Vivo V70 5G starts at Rs. 45,999, while the Oppo Reno 15 5G starts at Rs. 48,999. That puts the Vivo V70 5G at a Rs. 3,000 lower starting price, which is worth considering given that the two phones are closely matched in several departments.

Vivo V70 5G vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Battery & Charging

Both phones come with a 6,500 mAh battery. The Vivo V70 5G supports 90W FlashCharge, while the Oppo Reno 15 5G tops out at 80W fast charging. Both also support reverse charging. The Vivo's faster charging speed gives it a practical edge for those who are frequently on the move.

Vivo V70 5G vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Processor

This is one area where the two phones are nearly identical. Both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, built on TSMC's 4nm process, with the same octa-core CPU configuration - 1 prime core at 2.8 GHz, 4 performance cores at 2.4 GHz, and 3 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.

In AnTuTu v11 benchmarks, the Vivo V70 5G scored 1,465,939, slightly ahead of the Reno 15 5G's 1,433,365. The Vivo also uses the faster UFS 4.1 storage standard, compared to UFS 3.1 on the Oppo, which can make a difference in day-to-day app loading and file transfers.

Vivo V70 5G vs Oppo Reno 15 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

If price and value are your primary concern, the Vivo V70 5G makes a stronger case. It comes in Rs. 3,000 cheaper, charges faster at 90W, offers a higher peak brightness, includes NFC, carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings, and uses faster UFS 4.1 storage.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G does have a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass protection, but those advantages may not justify the higher price for most buyers. Both phones run Android 16 and offer a triple 50+50+8 MP camera setup, so the gap on those fronts is minimal.