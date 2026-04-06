Google Just Offered 5TB Storage For Free: Here's How To Get It

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If you are subscribed to Google's AI Pro plan, you may have recently noticed a change in your cloud storage. Google has automatically upgraded AI Pro accounts to 5TB of storage, and the update started reflecting in user accounts last week. The move comes alongside new feature additions for both AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, including Chrome Auto Browse, a tool designed to automate online tasks.

Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google's Vice President and General Manager of Google One and Google Photos, confirmed the update in a post on X.

What Is Google One And How Does Its Pricing Work?

Google One is the company's subscription-based cloud storage service, offered across multiple pricing tiers. Every Google account comes with 15GB of free shared storage across Drive, Photos, and Gmail, but it tends to fill up quickly with media and files. Paid plans give users more storage along with additional perks.

Google One currently offers six plans, ranging from 100GB to 30TB of storage. The Lite, Basic, and Standard plans offer affordable storage options with family sharing. The Premium plan, priced at 2TB, adds Google Workspace benefits and rewards on Google Store purchases.

The higher tiers include AI Plus (Rs 199/month for 6 months), AI Pro (Rs 1,950/month), and AI Ultra (Rs 24,500/month). All three include advanced AI tools such as Gemini, AI credits, and productivity integrations, with AI Ultra offering the most storage and the broadest set of premium AI features.

What Do You Get With The AI Pro Plan?

AI Pro is a mid-tier plan currently available in India. Its benefits include access to Gemini Pro, Google's "most capable AI models", as well as Flow Pro, an AI filmmaking tool, and Whisk Pro, which turns still images into eight-second video clips using the Veo 3 model.

The plan also includes Gemini tools such as Deep Research, image generation and editing via Nano Banana Pro, and expanded access to NotebookLM's features. The automatic storage upgrade to 5TB adds to the overall value for users who regularly use Google's AI tools.