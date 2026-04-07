The ad-supported plan is now $8.99/month, Standard is $19.99/month, and Premium is $26.99/month. Extra member add-ons have also increased.
Netflix Just Got More Expensive: Here Is Exactly How Much More You Will Pay
Netflix has raised prices on every plan in the US for the second time in 2026. Here is what each tier now costs and why the company says it is worth it.
Netflix has announced another round of price increases across all its subscription plans in the United States, marking the second time the streaming platform has raised its rates in 2026. The latest hike pushes up costs for every tier, from the entry-level ad-supported plan to the premium offering. Extra member add-ons have also become more expensive.
The move comes as Netflix continues to pour money into content, live events, and video podcasts, with the company planning to spend $20 billion on programming in 2026, up from $18 billion the previous year.
What Are Netflix's New Subscription Prices In The US?
Across all tiers, subscribers will now pay more each month. The ad-supported plan has gone up to $8.99 per month, from $7.99.
The standard plan now costs $19.99 per month, rising from $17.99, while the premium plan has moved to $26.99 per month, up from $24.99.
Extra member pricing has also changed. Ad-supported add-ons now cost $6.99 each, up from $5.99, while ad-free add-ons have risen to $9.99 each, from $8.99.
Why Is Netflix Raising Its Prices Again?
Netflix has been straightforward about its reasoning. The company says the higher fees are meant to support its expanding content budget. "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the company stated in its letter to investors.
This latest increase follows a similar hike in January 2026. Despite the back-to-back increases, Netflix continues to grow. The platform added 18.9 million subscribers in Q4 2024, its largest quarterly gain ever, bringing its total global subscriber count to 300 million.
Co-CEO Greg Peters addressed the value question around the ad-supported tier directly: "We believe that our starting price, even after the price increase, is an incredible entertainment value. And it's a highly accessible entry point."
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the new prices for Netflix subscription plans in the US?
Why is Netflix increasing its subscription prices again?
Netflix is raising prices to support its growing content budget. The company plans to spend $20 billion on programming in 2026.
Have the extra member add-ons also become more expensive?
Yes, ad-supported extra member add-ons are now $6.99 each, and ad-free ones are $9.99 each.
When was the last time Netflix raised its prices?
This is the second price increase in 2026, with the previous one occurring in January 2026.