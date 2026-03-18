Dhurandhar 2 Will Not Stream On Netflix; This OTT Platform Acquired Rights For Rs 150 Cr

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Director Aditya Dhar is returning with the sequel to his 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film takes forward the intense storyline introduced in the first part, promising a bigger and more action-driven narrative. The official trailer, released on March 7, offers a glimpse into the next phase of the story and highlights the scale of the sequel.

As the film approaches its theatrical release, audience interest is steadily building. Alongside the theatrical plans, details about its digital release have also been officially confirmed by the makers recently.

When And Where Will Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT?

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. This marks a shift for the franchise, as the first film was released on Netflix. Jio Hotstar bought the film’s OTT rights for Rs 150 Crores.

The platform update had already been hinted at through the film’s posters and teaser, where the JioHotstar logo appeared along with the production partners.

Ranveer Singh returns in the lead role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. His character became widely popular in the first instalment, and the sequel is expected to continue his journey with greater intensity.

In the trailer, the actor appears in a more serious and action-focused role, suggesting a storyline with higher stakes and stronger conflicts.

What To Expect From Dhurandhar 2 Release And Box Office?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a global theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The timing coincides with festivals like Eid and Gudi Padwa, which could help attract larger audiences.

Unlike the first film, which had staggered regional releases, the sequel will have a pan-India release from the first day.

The film will be available in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wider audience. Earlier, it was expected to face competition from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash.

However, the film has now been postponed to June due to concerns around the US–Israel–Iran conflict affecting international distribution, giving Dhurandhar: The Revenge a clearer release window.