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HomeTechnologyDhurandhar 2 Will Not Stream On Netflix; This OTT Platform Acquired Rights For Rs 150 Cr

Dhurandhar 2 Will Not Stream On Netflix; This OTT Platform Acquired Rights For Rs 150 Cr

Dhurandhar 2 gears up for a strong theatrical run with high expectations, but a last-minute platform change and Rs 150 crore OTT deal have caught fans and industry watchers by surprise.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Director Aditya Dhar is returning with the sequel to his 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film takes forward the intense storyline introduced in the first part, promising a bigger and more action-driven narrative. The official trailer, released on March 7, offers a glimpse into the next phase of the story and highlights the scale of the sequel. 

As the film approaches its theatrical release, audience interest is steadily building. Alongside the theatrical plans, details about its digital release have also been officially confirmed by the makers recently.

When And Where Will Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT?

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run.  This marks a shift for the franchise, as the first film was released on Netflix. Jio Hotstar bought the film’s OTT rights for Rs 150 Crores.

The platform update had already been hinted at through the film’s posters and teaser, where the JioHotstar logo appeared along with the production partners.

Ranveer Singh returns in the lead role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. His character became widely popular in the first instalment, and the sequel is expected to continue his journey with greater intensity. 

In the trailer, the actor appears in a more serious and action-focused role, suggesting a storyline with higher stakes and stronger conflicts.

What To Expect From Dhurandhar 2 Release And Box Office?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a global theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The timing coincides with festivals like Eid and Gudi Padwa, which could help attract larger audiences. 

Unlike the first film, which had staggered regional releases, the sequel will have a pan-India release from the first day.

The film will be available in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wider audience. Earlier, it was expected to face competition from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash. 

However, the film has now been postponed to June due to concerns around the US–Israel–Iran conflict affecting international distribution, giving Dhurandhar: The Revenge a clearer release window.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the sequel to Dhurandhar?

The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It promises a bigger and more action-driven narrative.

When and where will Dhurandhar 2 be available on OTT?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. This is a change from the first film, which was released on Netflix.

Who reprises their role in Dhurandhar 2?

Ranveer Singh returns in the lead role as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. His character is expected to continue his journey with greater intensity.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Entertainment TECHNOLOGY Dhurandhar 2
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