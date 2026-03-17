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HomeTechnology'Pinky Hai Paise Walo Ki': Instagram Explodes With LPG Shortage Reels

'Pinky Hai Paise Walo Ki': Instagram Explodes With LPG Shortage Reels

As LPG supply faces disruption due to global tensions, households and businesses struggle with rising costs, while Instagram fills with relatable memes capturing the chaos more lightly.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

LPG Shortage: The ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States are now being felt in everyday life across India. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are seeing the impact as LPG supplies face disruption. The Strait of Hormuz, which carries nearly 85-90% of India’s LPG imports from West Asia, has become a point of concern. This has led to panic buying, long queues outside gas agencies, and people rushing to secure fuel. While the shortage is serious, social media users are dealing with it in their own way, turning the situation into something more relatable.

Watch Hilarious LPG Shortage Meme Reels Here

As the LPG shortage is no joke, Instagram users have still managed to find humour in the situation. The platform is now filled with memes and reels that lightly capture everyday struggles. 

From jokes about avoiding big weddings to funny takes on cooking without gas, people are sharing content that many can relate to. Watch hilarious LPG shortage meme reels here:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @capsicumkabum

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by TinkCool (@tinkcoolthereal)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TinkCool (@tinkcoolthereal)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakesh_Sharma0989 (@rakesh.sharma.sir)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakesh_Sharma0989 (@rakesh.sharma.sir)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sajjan Tanwar (@ca.sajjan_tanwar)

How Is The LPG Shortage Affecting Households And Businesses?

The shortage has pushed up prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, affecting daily routines. In Hyderabad, Raj Kumar, a chef at Devi Nashta Point, said cylinders are not available even at Rs 3,000-4,000. Many small food outlets have started shifting to electric stoves and induction tops to continue their work.

In Surat, traders have seen a sudden rise in demand for electric cooking appliances. “There is a severe shortage of stock… as soon as supplies arrive, we sell them to the customers. We are selling at regular prices. We only have one or two pieces now; the shortage remains,” trader Lakshman Singh told ANI.

In Bengaluru, the Bangalore Hotels Association said gas supply has been redirected to essential services like hospitals and schools. RK Gupta, National Vice President of the LPG Association in Bhopal, said bookings will now follow a 25-day gap to prevent hoarding, while maintaining that there is no shortage as claimed by oil companies.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there an LPG shortage in India?

The ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States are disrupting LPG supplies. The Strait of Hormuz, a key import route for India, has become a concern.

How is the LPG shortage impacting cities in India?

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are experiencing the shortage. This has led to panic buying, long queues, and increased prices for LPG cylinders.

What are people doing to cope with the LPG shortage?

Some people are resorting to panic buying and long queues. Businesses are shifting to electric stoves and induction tops, and demand for these appliances has risen.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Trending TECHNOLOGY LPG Shortage
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