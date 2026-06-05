Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Credits Trump For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘Forever Grateful’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump for India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Sharif credited Trump's decisive intervention in last year's conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a decisive role in securing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following last year's military confrontation.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the US Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Sharif said Pakistan would remain "forever grateful" to Trump for helping restore peace in South Asia.

Referring to the four-day conflict that followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, Sharif alleged that India's response amounted to "unprovoked aggression" and credited Trump's intervention for bringing an end to hostilities on May 10.

Trump's Timely Intervention Led To Ceasefire

"President Trump's timely and decisive intervention resulted in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. We shall forever remain grateful to him for restoring peace in South Asia and saving millions of lives," Sharif said, adding that Trump would be remembered as "a man of peace."

The remarks come despite India's repeated assertion that the understanding to halt military action was reached directly between New Delhi and Islamabad, without any third-party mediation. Trump, however, has continued to maintain that he played a role in defusing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Sharif Lauds Trump's Leadership

Sharif also lauded Trump's leadership, describing it as "bold and visionary" and saying it had brought renewed energy to US foreign policy and international engagement.

Highlighting nearly eight decades of Pakistan-US relations, the prime minister noted that Washington was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan after its creation in 1947. He pointed to cooperation in areas including security, counter-terrorism, trade, investment, agriculture, education, health and energy.

On regional diplomacy, Sharif claimed Pakistan was facilitating contacts between the United States and Iran and acknowledged the role of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in ongoing efforts aimed at promoting regional stability.

US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker, addressing the event, described Pakistan and the United States as strategic partners whose relationship is rooted in mutual respect, shared interests and a common vision for security and prosperity. She said Trump's approach towards Pakistan had been direct, pragmatic and focused on delivering results.