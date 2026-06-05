Instagram Plus Launches In India At Throwaway Price. Here's Who It Makes The Most Sense For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Instagram Plus offers enhanced features for Rs 99 monthly.

Story features include extended duration, priority, and advanced analytics.

Customization provides app icons, fonts, and increased profile pins.

Instagram Plus: Meta has introduced Instagram Plus, a new paid subscription tier aimed at users who want extra customization options, deeper insights into their audience, and enhanced Story features. While Instagram's core experience will continue to remain free, the company is positioning Instagram Plus as an optional upgrade for those seeking more control over how they use the platform.

How Much Does Instagram Plus Cost?

Instagram Plus enters the market as a low-cost premium add-on rather than a replacement for the free app. Indian users can subscribe for Rs 99 per month, although Meta is offering a discounted launch price of Rs 49 per month for the first six months.

The company has stressed that existing Instagram features will remain available to all users at no cost. The subscription is designed for people who want additional tools, personalization options, and audience insights beyond what the standard app offers.

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Story Features Make Up The Biggest Part Of The Package

A significant portion of Instagram Plus revolves around Stories.

Subscribers can keep Stories live for 48 hours instead of the standard 24-hour window through the Story Extend feature. The service also includes Story Spotlight, which gives one Story each week priority placement in followers' feeds to potentially improve visibility.

Other additions include the ability to create unlimited custom Story audience groups beyond the existing Close Friends option. Users can also access Story Preview, allowing them to preview Stories without the pressure to immediately react.

Instagram Plus further introduces advanced Story analytics. Subscribers can search Story viewer lists to check whether a specific person viewed their Story and access Story Rewatch Insights that reveal how many times Stories were replayed.

Additional features include Super Hearts, which adds animated reactions to Stories, and Ghost Mode, which allows users to view Stories anonymously without appearing in viewer lists.

More Personalisation And Profile Controls

Beyond Stories, Instagram Plus focuses heavily on customization.

Subscribers can select from custom app icons and choose alternative fonts for their profile bios. The service also increases the number of profile pins available, allowing users to pin up to six posts to their profiles.

Another feature lets users post directly to their profile or highlights without having the content appear in followers' feeds. This could appeal to users who want to organise their profiles without broadcasting every update.

Instagram Plus subscribers will also receive early access to upcoming features before they are released more widely.

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Who Does Instagram Plus Make Sense For?

The subscription is likely to appeal most to creators, influencers, small businesses, and power users who frequently use Stories and closely monitor audience engagement.

For casual users who primarily browse content and occasionally post updates, the free version of Instagram may continue to offer everything they need. However, users seeking greater customization, more detailed Story analytics, and additional profile controls may find the Rs 99 monthly fee worthwhile.

Instagram Plus is rolling out globally starting today, with Meta promising to add more premium features to the subscription in the coming months.