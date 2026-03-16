Induction Cooktops Out Of Stock? Try These Easy Alternatives During LPG Cylinder Shortage

LPG Cylinder Shortage: It is no secret that many restaurants in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram are already feeling the impact of the LPG shortage. As concerns grow, many people are also trying to protect themselves from possible supply problems at home. Some are over-ordering LPG cylinders, while others are worried because induction cooktops are either getting expensive or going out of stock online.

But before panic sets in, there are easier and more practical ways to stay prepared. After all, prevention is better than a cure.

What Can You Use Instead Of An Induction Cooktop During LPG Shortage?

With induction cooktops becoming harder to find, infrared cooktops are now emerging as a more practical backup during the LPG shortage. One major reason is convenience.

Unlike induction stoves, infrared cooktops work with most regular utensils already found in Indian kitchens, including steel, aluminium, and copper. This means buyers do not have to spend extra money on special cookware.

Cost is another reason they are drawing attention. Infrared cooktops are available online in the range of around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, which makes them a cost-effective option for many households. They can also handle more than just regular cooking.

Some models are suitable for grilling as well, which adds to their everyday use. At a time when induction cooktops are selling out fast, infrared cooktops are being seen as the easier and more flexible alternative.

Which Other Appliances Can Help You Manage Daily Cooking Needs?

Apart from infrared cooktops, a few smaller appliances can also help people manage daily meals. Electric cookers are useful for preparing essentials like dal and rice, making them practical for simple home cooking.

Electric kettles are another affordable option, especially for students and those living alone. They can be used for boiling water, making tea or coffee, and preparing instant food items.

The broader takeaway is clear: instead of panic buying LPG cylinders or waiting for induction cooktops to return in stock, people can turn to practical alternatives that keep daily cooking going with less stress.