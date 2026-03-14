No LPG Shortage Yet, But Panic Bookings Spike To 8.8 Million Amid West Asia Conflict: Centre

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The Centre on Saturday said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply remains stable across India despite concerns linked to the escalating conflict in West Asia, while warning that panic booking of cylinders has surged sharply in recent days.

Speaking about the situation, Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that although the geopolitical situation remains a concern, no distribution centre has reported running out of LPG so far.

Panic Bookings Rise Sharply

Sharma said authorities are closely monitoring the situation as demand has spiked due to panic bookings by consumers.

“Regarding LPG supply, I must state that it remains a matter of concern for us in light of the prevailing geopolitical situation; however, no stockouts have been reported thus far,” she said.

She added that bookings had increased significantly in a short period. “The figure I shared yesterday, around 7.5 to 7.6 million bookings, has now risen to nearly 8.8 million,” Sharma noted.

Crude Supply And Fuel Availability Stable

The government also sought to reassure the public about the availability of other fuels. Sharma said India currently has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries are operating at full capacity.

According to the ministry, there have been no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets, with adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available nationwide.

India produces enough petrol and diesel domestically to meet its requirements, meaning there is no immediate need for additional imports, she added.

Push For PNG Connections For Commercial Users

To reduce pressure on LPG supplies, the government is encouraging commercial consumers facing disruptions to shift to piped natural gas connections.

In this regard, GAIL has held discussions with various city gas distribution operators and urged them to accelerate the rollout of PNG connections wherever feasible.

Hormuz Chokepoint Raises Concerns

India is the world’s second-largest buyer of LPG, with around 90 per cent of its shipments passing through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The key maritime corridor has been under intense pressure as the widening conflict in West Asia disrupts shipping traffic.a