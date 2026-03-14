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HomeNewsIndiaNo LPG Shortage Yet, But Panic Bookings Spike To 8.8 Million Amid West Asia Conflict: Centre

No LPG Shortage Yet, But Panic Bookings Spike To 8.8 Million Amid West Asia Conflict: Centre

The government assures sufficient crude oil and fuel availability, with refineries operating at full capacity. To ease LPG pressure, commercial users are urged to switch to piped natural gas.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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The Centre on Saturday said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply remains stable across India despite concerns linked to the escalating conflict in West Asia, while warning that panic booking of cylinders has surged sharply in recent days.

Speaking about the situation, Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that although the geopolitical situation remains a concern, no distribution centre has reported running out of LPG so far.

Panic Bookings Rise Sharply

Sharma said authorities are closely monitoring the situation as demand has spiked due to panic bookings by consumers.

“Regarding LPG supply, I must state that it remains a matter of concern for us in light of the prevailing geopolitical situation; however, no stockouts have been reported thus far,” she said.

She added that bookings had increased significantly in a short period. “The figure I shared yesterday, around 7.5 to 7.6 million bookings, has now risen to nearly 8.8 million,” Sharma noted.

Crude Supply And Fuel Availability Stable

The government also sought to reassure the public about the availability of other fuels. Sharma said India currently has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries are operating at full capacity.

According to the ministry, there have been no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets, with adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available nationwide.

India produces enough petrol and diesel domestically to meet its requirements, meaning there is no immediate need for additional imports, she added.

Push For PNG Connections For Commercial Users

To reduce pressure on LPG supplies, the government is encouraging commercial consumers facing disruptions to shift to piped natural gas connections.

In this regard, GAIL has held discussions with various city gas distribution operators and urged them to accelerate the rollout of PNG connections wherever feasible.

Hormuz Chokepoint Raises Concerns

India is the world’s second-largest buyer of LPG, with around 90 per cent of its shipments passing through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The key maritime corridor has been under intense pressure as the widening conflict in West Asia disrupts shipping traffic.a

Related Video

India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a stable supply of LPG across India?

Yes, the LPG supply remains stable across India, despite concerns linked to the escalating conflict in West Asia. No distribution center has reported running out of LPG so far.

Why have LPG bookings surged recently?

Bookings have increased significantly due to panic bookings by consumers. The number of bookings has risen sharply in recent days as people react to the geopolitical situation.

What is the current status of crude oil and fuel availability in India?

India has sufficient crude oil supplies, and refineries are operating at full capacity. There are no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets with adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available nationwide.

What steps are being taken to reduce pressure on LPG supplies?

The government is encouraging commercial consumers to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) connections to reduce pressure on LPG supplies. Efforts are underway to accelerate the rollout of PNG connections.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict LPG Crisis
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