XWill iPhone Fold Not Launch This Year? Technical Glitch Leak Worries Fans

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iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple's first foldable iPhone is running into trouble before it even reaches store shelves. The company is facing technical issues during the early engineering test production (ETP) stage, a critical phase where design and manufacturing processes are refined ahead of mass production.

Reports from Nikkei Asia indicate the problems could take time to resolve, and in a worst-case scenario, initial shipments may be pushed back by several months. The setback is significant, given how closely Apple's product timelines are typically managed.

What Is Causing Delay In Apple's Foldable iPhone Testing?

The issues have surfaced during the ETP stage, which sits early in the hardware development pipeline. This phase is where manufacturers work through the finer details of both engineering and production before ramping up to larger volumes. The exact nature of the problems has not been disclosed publicly.

That said, foldable devices are known to be technically demanding. Manufacturers commonly deal with challenges around display creasing, hinge reliability, and long-term durability. These are not simple fixes, and resolving them often requires multiple rounds of testing and redesign.

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The complications raise real questions about Apple's planned timeline. Earlier reports pointed to a second-half 2026 launch, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting the device could arrive slightly after the iPhone 18 Pro models.

A reveal at Apple's September event is still considered possible, but actual availability may slip to October or November. In more severe cases, shipments could be delayed to December or even early 2027.

What Do We Know About iPhone Fold So Far?

Despite the testing troubles, supply chain reports have continued to fill in details about the device. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design with a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal screen.

Apple is reportedly working toward a nearly crease-free display using ultra-thin glass and advanced hinge engineering.

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Other expected specifications include an A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process, up to 12GB of RAM, and a battery ranging between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh.

The device may also use a Touch ID sensor in the power button rather than Face ID, and could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500. Apple has not confirmed any details about the device.