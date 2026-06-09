Jodhpur Trader Got Badly Burned When His Phone Exploded: These Safety Tips Could Have Saved Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jodhpur grocery trader severely burned as phone exploded in pocket.

Blast caused deep thigh, finger injuries; trader rushed to hospital.

Victim transferred for specialized care, remains under medical observation.

A grocery trader in Jodhpur suffered serious burn injuries on Monday after the mobile phone in his trouser pocket suddenly exploded with a loud blast. The incident took place at Mandore Krishi Mandi area in the city around 3:30 pm. The explosion caused severe burns to the trader's thigh and hand fingers, with the skin peeling off in affected areas.

Gopal Soni, a resident of Lal Sagar, was working at his grocery shop when the blast occurred, leaving nearby traders in shock and panic.

How Can You Stay Safe From A Phone Explosion?

Soni was checking something inside the counter drawer when he suddenly heard a loud blast and noticed smoke and fire coming out of his trouser pocket. His first instinct was that he had received an electric shock from the laptop kept nearby.

Within moments, however, he realised his mobile phone had exploded. Panicking and in severe pain, he rushed out of the shop and tried to pull the burning phone out of his pocket, during which his fingers also got badly burned.

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Experts generally advise against keeping phones in tight pockets for long periods, especially in hot weather. Avoid using cheap or uncertified chargers, never charge your phone overnight, and replace a swollen or overheating battery immediately.

Storing phones away from direct heat and avoiding third-party batteries can also reduce the risk significantly.

What Should You Do If Your Phone Catches Fire Or Explodes?

After the incident, Soni was immediately taken to the Satellite Hospital in Mandore. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, where he is currently being treated under the supervision of plastic surgeon Dr Rajesh Galwa. Doctors said the thigh wound is deep and the patient remains under close medical observation.

If a phone catches fire or explodes, the first step is to move away from the device immediately and not attempt to pick it up with your bare hands. If clothing catches fire, stop, drop, and roll to smother the flames.

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Pour water or use a fire extinguisher on the burning device if it is safe to do so. Seek medical attention right away for any burn injuries, even if they appear minor at first.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about mobile phone battery safety in everyday use.