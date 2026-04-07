The leaks come from an Instagram user named hasanzore who shared a case mold image and a leaker on X (formerly Twitter) named MajinBu who shared design renders.
We Finally Know What Rs 2L iPhone Fold Will Look Like; Leaked Case Reveals All
A case mold posted in January and fresh design renders from a known leaker are pointing to the same iPhone Fold, and the overlap is hard to brush off.
iPhone Fold Leaks: A case mold image shared back in January by an Instagram user named hasanzore did not get much attention at the time. Most people brushed it off. But now that a well-known leaker on X (formerly Twitter) going by the name MajinBu has shared what he claims are the final design renders of the iPhone Fold, that old case image is getting a second look.
The two leaks, coming from completely different sources and months apart, are pointing toward the same design direction, which is hard to ignore.
What Does The iPhone Fold Case Mold Reveal?
A Turkish manufacturer posted images to Instagram of what it claims is the mold for the iPhone Fold. A mold, in this context, is the metal cast that case makers use to ensure their products fit the final device.
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Apple does not share the dimensions of unreleased iPhones with third-party manufacturers, but these companies have their own ways of getting accurate specs ahead of launch day.
Based on the mold, the iPhone Fold will be roughly the size of an iPhone mini when closed and closer to an iPad mini when unfolded. The rear shows two cameras placed in a straight configuration, not diagonal.
Viewed from the side, there is no raised plateau, just a standard protruding camera module similar to the iPhone 16 series. There is also a circular element on the back, which appears to point to MagSafe support.
What Do Recent iPhone Fold Design Renders Show?
MajinBu took to X to share four design renders, stating that these reflect the final design of the iPhone Fold. The renders show a book-style foldable, which is different from the two most common formats currently on the market.
The actual design of the iPhone Fold is more beautiful than the previous one, I believe this is also the final design of the future iPhone Fold. pic.twitter.com/yTw2ibLbm1— Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 5, 2026
Most foldables either use a portrait flip design, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, or a horizontal fold, like the Galaxy Z Fold. The iPhone Fold, based on these renders, would feature a large inner screen suited for multitasking.
As MajinBu put it: "The actual design of the iPhone Fold is more beautiful than the previous one, I believe this is also the final design of the future iPhone Fold."
Both leaks are aligning a little too well to dismiss entirely. That said, these are still leaks, so treat them with caution.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the sources of the iPhone Fold leaks?
What does the iPhone Fold case mold suggest about its size?
Based on the mold, the iPhone Fold is expected to be similar in size to an iPhone mini when closed and an iPad mini when unfolded.
How are the cameras arranged on the rumored iPhone Fold?
The rear of the iPhone Fold shows two cameras arranged in a straight line, not diagonally, and there is no raised plateau around them.
What type of foldable design is the iPhone Fold rumored to have?
The iPhone Fold is expected to be a book-style foldable, featuring a large inner screen suitable for multitasking, unlike portrait flip or horizontal fold designs.