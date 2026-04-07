We Finally Know What Rs 2L iPhone Fold Will Look Like; Leaked Case Reveals All 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







iPhone Fold Leaks: A case mold image shared back in January by an Instagram user named hasanzore did not get much attention at the time. Most people brushed it off. But now that a well-known leaker on X (formerly Twitter) going by the name MajinBu has shared what he claims are the final design renders of the iPhone Fold, that old case image is getting a second look.

The two leaks, coming from completely different sources and months apart, are pointing toward the same design direction, which is hard to ignore.

What Does The iPhone Fold Case Mold Reveal?

A Turkish manufacturer posted images to Instagram of what it claims is the mold for the iPhone Fold. A mold, in this context, is the metal cast that case makers use to ensure their products fit the final device.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Akkurt (@hasanzore)

Apple does not share the dimensions of unreleased iPhones with third-party manufacturers, but these companies have their own ways of getting accurate specs ahead of launch day.

Based on the mold, the iPhone Fold will be roughly the size of an iPhone mini when closed and closer to an iPad mini when unfolded. The rear shows two cameras placed in a straight configuration, not diagonal.

Viewed from the side, there is no raised plateau, just a standard protruding camera module similar to the iPhone 16 series. There is also a circular element on the back, which appears to point to MagSafe support.

What Do Recent iPhone Fold Design Renders Show?

MajinBu took to X to share four design renders, stating that these reflect the final design of the iPhone Fold. The renders show a book-style foldable, which is different from the two most common formats currently on the market.

The actual design of the iPhone Fold is more beautiful than the previous one, I believe this is also the final design of the future iPhone Fold. pic.twitter.com/yTw2ibLbm1 — Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 5, 2026

Most foldables either use a portrait flip design, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, or a horizontal fold, like the Galaxy Z Fold. The iPhone Fold, based on these renders, would feature a large inner screen suited for multitasking.

As MajinBu put it: "The actual design of the iPhone Fold is more beautiful than the previous one, I believe this is also the final design of the future iPhone Fold."

Both leaks are aligning a little too well to dismiss entirely. That said, these are still leaks, so treat them with caution.