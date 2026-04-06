You Can Buy iPhone 17 For Under Rs 45,000 On Apple's 50th Birthday

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Apple is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Croma is marking the occasion with its "Everything Apple" sale, running from April 3 to 19. The sale features special offers on newer iPhone models, with more deals set to continue until June, according to Mashable.

Among the highlights, the iPhone 17 has emerged as one of the most talked-about deals, with its 256GB variant available for as low as Rs 44,768 after combining all available offers. The phone, which was launched in September 2025, is originally priced at over Rs 80,000.

How Can You Get The iPhone 17 For Under Rs 50,000?

Multiple offers running during the sale can bring the cost of the iPhone 17 down significantly. Customers can unlock a coupon discount of up to 2%, worth Rs 1,658.

An exchange value of up to Rs 23,500 is available on older smartphones, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Those with TATA Neu coins can also apply a benefit of up to Rs 4,974 towards the purchase.

When all offers are combined, the iPhone 17 comes down to Rs 44,768. Without TATA Neu coins, the price works out to around Rs 48,742 after bank discounts. For those who prefer installment payments, EMI plans start at Rs 2,073 per month.

What Are The Key Features Of The iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with curved edges and strong outdoor brightness, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience even in direct sunlight.

Powered by the A17 Bionic chip, the device handles gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features effortlessly, ensuring fast and efficient performance throughout the day. Its dual camera system supports Night Mode, portrait photography, and cinematic video with improved stabilisation for clearer, more professional-looking shots.

The phone also includes a ceramic shield front, durable glass back, and water and dust resistance. All of this is packed into a lightweight body, making it a reliable and well-rounded option for everyday use.