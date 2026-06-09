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HomeTechnologyGadgetsMissed The Perfect Frame? Apple's Spatial Reframing Will Fix That For You

Missed The Perfect Frame? Apple's Spatial Reframing Will Fix That For You

Apple has quietly upgraded the Photos app with AI tools that can reframe shots, expand borders, and clean up clutter, and every edited image gets a hidden watermark to flag AI use.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Extend and enhanced Clean Up tools also arrive in Photos.

Getting the perfect shot is not always possible in the moment, and Apple seems to know that. The company has introduced Spatial Reframing in the Photos app as part of its next generation of Apple Intelligence, giving users the ability to adjust the composition of a photo after it has already been taken. The feature is built on Apple's understanding of spatial models developed through Apple Vision Pro, and it works by letting users touch and drag a photo to shift the perspective, almost as if they had moved the camera during the original shot. 

It is available for developer testing now, with a broader rollout expected this fall.

How Does Spatial Reframing Work In The Photos App?

The feature uses powerful image models to make the process feel natural. When a user touches and drags a photo, they can preview in real time how the perspective changes. 

Apple says the tool will only generate new content in areas where the perspective has actually shifted, which helps keep the reframed image consistent with the original scene rather than producing something that looks artificially altered.

ALSO READ: iOS 27 Update Is Rolling Out: Check If Your iPhone Makes The Cut

This is a meaningful distinction from simple cropping. Instead of cutting parts of the image out, Spatial Reframing extends or adjusts the frame while maintaining visual coherence with what was originally captured. The idea is to give users more control over how their photos look without compromising the integrity of the moment.

What Else Is New In The Photos App?

Spatial Reframing is not the only new editing tool landing in Photos. Apple has also introduced the Extend tool, which allows users to expand their images to give subjects more space, fix a crooked horizon, or change the aspect ratio, all without cropping out anything important. The tool fills in the missing parts of the frame using image generation.

ALSO READ: Jodhpur Trader Got Badly Burned When His Phone Exploded: These Safety Tips Could Have Saved Him

The Clean Up tool has also received an upgrade. Users can now remove distractions from photos with better quality and more realistic results, even in scenes that are visually complex. 

Photos edited using Apple Intelligence will automatically carry a hidden SynthID watermark to indicate AI involvement in the edit.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Spatial Reframing be widely available?

Spatial Reframing is currently available for developer testing. A broader rollout for the feature, along with other Apple Intelligence updates, is expected this fall.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY
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