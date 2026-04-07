Nothing 4A Pro Review: The Phone People Stare At, And The Camera That Backs It Up

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Nothing 4a Pro Review: Nothing has always been that one brand that doesn’t really follow the usual smartphone rulebook. While most companies focus on specs first and design later, Nothing does the opposite. The moment I picked up the Nothing 4a Pro, I already knew one thing: it’s going to be all about the design. And yes, that’s exactly where it hits first.

I’ve been using the Nothing 4a Pro (8GB+256GB, silver variant) for a while now, and it feels like a phone that wants to stand out without trying too hard. It’s not chasing numbers or benchmarks, but it still manages to bring a few surprises along the way.

Nothing 4a Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works

Unique and customisable Glyph interface

Surprisingly strong camera performance

Premium in-hand feel

Smooth performance, even during gaming

What Doesn’t

Glyph can feel distracting over time

'Essential' button has limited real-life use

Nothing 4a Pro Design: Different, As Expected

The design is clearly the highlight here. Nothing is known for making phones that stand out, and the 4a Pro continues that. You can also take your own photo to set it as a Glyph design. However, I tried with my own selfie, and the result was scary, to say the least.

Initially, it’s fun. You try different emojis, set different patterns, and explore what it can do. But after a point, it started feeling a little distracting to me. In a dimly lit room, the brightness of the Glyph feels slightly irritating. Also, since it’s placed on the back, the person using the phone doesn’t really experience it directly.

That said, if you enjoy mirror selfies or want something visually different, this design will definitely appeal to you. The phone itself feels premium in hand, and the overall aluminium-based build quality is solid. So glad that Nothing decided to do away with the fully transparent back panel as seen in the earlier variants.

Nothing 4a Pro Camera: Ready To Look Unfiltered?

I didn’t expect much from the camera, considering that Nothing usually focuses more on design. But this time, the camera actually surprised me.

The phone comes with a dual 50MP + 8MP rear setup and a 32MP front camera. The photos came out crisp, clear, and very natural. That’s something I really liked, the images don’t look overly processed or artificially enhanced.

Even night shots came out well. Details were preserved without adding that heavy “filter-like” effect. When compared with some other phones like the Vivo X200FE, the colours on the Nothing 4a Pro photos looked more natural and balanced.

Nothing 4a Pro Performance: Smooth Like Butter

I’m not a heavy mobile gamer; I mostly play on my PC, but I still tested BGMI on ultra settings, which is a fairly demanding ask. I played for about an hour, and the phone handled it well.

There was slight heating, which is normal, but nothing out of major concern. More importantly, there was no lag or stutter during gameplay. For a mid-range phone, the performance feels stable and reliable for both daily tasks and occasional gaming.

Nothing 4a Pro Display & Features: Lot More To Look At

The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display feels smooth and fluid, especially while scrolling or streaming content. Colours look vibrant, and the overall viewing experience is enjoyable.

There’s also an AI button on the left side of the phone. This opens Nothing's proprietary 'Essential Space'. It helps with voice note-taking, saving quick screenshots, and setting reminders. It can even store notes in Hindi and English. However, when I tried using it in other Indian languages like Bengali, it struggled to understand properly.

While the feature is interesting, I didn’t use it much. Most of the things it does can already be done through regular apps. Still, it’s a unique addition that some users might find handy.

Nothing 4a Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Nothing 4a Pro is a phone that focuses heavily on design but doesn’t ignore performance or camera quality. The new Glyph interface is fun and different, but it may not be something you might enjoy in the long run.

The camera turned out to be a strong point, delivering natural and detailed images. Performance is smooth, and the display adds to the overall experience.

At a starting price of Rs 42,999, this phone is for someone who wants something visually different without compromising too much on performance. It’s not perfect, but it definitely stands out.