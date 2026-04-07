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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Fold 'Pink' Dummy Got Leaked In The Wild: Here's How The Phone Will Look

iPhone Fold 'Pink' Dummy Got Leaked In The Wild: Here's How The Phone Will Look

A pink dummy unit of the iPhone Fold has leaked online, offering the clearest look yet at Apple's long-rumored foldable phone before any official announcement.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone Fold Leaks: The iPhone 18 series is still months away from an official reveal, but the leaks are already coming in. The latest one involves the iPhone Fold, Apple's long-rumored foldable phone. Just a few hours ago, dummy units of the device surfaced online, giving people their first real look at what the final size and shape of the phone could be. 

Two separate leaks have now pointed in the same direction, which has added some weight to what is being shown, though nothing is confirmed yet.

What Do The Leaked iPhone Fold Dummy Units Look Like?

An X(formerly Twitter) user named Sonny Dickson shared what he claims are exclusive first looks at dummy units of the iPhone Fold, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. 

Dummy units are physical models used to represent the final size and form of a device before it officially launches. These are often used by case makers and accessory brands to get a head start on production.

What Did The Earlier iPhone Fold Design Renders Show?

Just a few days before the dummy unit leak, another tipster posted what looks like design renders of the iPhone Fold directly on X. Leaker MajinBu shared four renders, claiming they represent the final design of the device. 

MajinBu noted: "The actual design of the iPhone Fold is more beautiful than the previous one, I believe this is also the final design of the future iPhone Fold."

The renders show a book-style foldable design, which is different from the two formats that dominate the foldable market right now. Most foldables either follow a portrait flip format, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, or a horizontally folding rectangular build, like the Galaxy Z Fold series. The iPhone Fold, based on these renders, appears to feature a large inner screen built for multitasking.

Both leaks align closely with each other, but since these are still leaks, they should be taken with a pinch of salt. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the latest leaks regarding the iPhone Fold?

Leaked dummy units of the iPhone Fold have surfaced online, providing a glimpse of its potential size and shape. These units align with earlier design renders.

Who shared the dummy units of the iPhone Fold?

X user Sonny Dickson shared what he claims are exclusive first looks at dummy units of the iPhone Fold, alongside iPhone 18 Pro models.

What do the iPhone Fold design renders show?

Renders shared by leaker MajinBu suggest a book-style foldable design with a large inner screen, differing from current market formats.

What is the purpose of dummy units?

Dummy units are physical models representing a device's final size and form before launch. They help accessory makers start production early.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple IPhone Fold TECHNOLOGY IPhone Fold Leaks
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