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HomeTechnologyFoldable iPhone Coming Before iPhone 18 Base Model? This Is What Analysts Think

Foldable iPhone Coming Before iPhone 18 Base Model? This Is What Analysts Think

Apple could be running two separate iPhone launches in the same year. And if analyst reports are right, the foldable iPhone may beat the base iPhone 18 to market.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 lineup has already kept fans guessing, and just when things seemed clear, talk of a foldable iPhone has entered the picture. It feels like Apple is not putting all its eggs in one basket this time, with different launch timelines being discussed. While many expected the usual September reveal, new reports suggest a different plan. 

So the big question is simple: will the foldable iPhone arrive alongside the iPhone 18, or will Apple take a separate route for it?

When Will iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Models Launch?

According to Apple analyst Tim Long from Barclays, the iPhone 18 base model might not follow the usual September timeline. Instead, it could be announced in March next year. 

However, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still expected to launch in September this year, sticking to Apple’s traditional schedule.

As for the foldable iPhone, shipments are likely to begin in December this year. This suggests that Apple may position it between its major releases rather than bundling it with the main lineup. 

A similar approach was seen in 2017 when the iPhone 8 series launched in September, followed by the iPhone X in November.

What Other iPhone Models Could Arrive With iPhone 18 Base Variant?

The report also mentions that Apple could introduce two more devices alongside the iPhone 18 base model in March. 

These may include a lower-end iPhone 18e and either an iPhone 18 Plus or an iPhone Air 2. The mention of a Plus model stands out, as there have been no strong reports supporting its return so far.

Past data suggest that both Plus and Air models have not performed as well as other variants. This makes the possibility of a new Plus model uncertain. Since these claims are new, it is best to take them with caution for now.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 base model expected to launch?

The iPhone 18 base model might launch in March next year, deviating from the traditional September release schedule.

Will the foldable iPhone launch with the iPhone 18 series?

The foldable iPhone's shipments are expected to begin in December this year, suggesting it may launch separately from the main iPhone 18 lineup.

What other iPhone models might be released with the iPhone 18 base variant?

Alongside the iPhone 18 base model in March, Apple might release a lower-end iPhone 18e and either an iPhone 18 Plus or an iPhone Air 2.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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