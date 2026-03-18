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HomeTechnologyWill iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Earlier Than Expected? Here's What We Know

Will iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Earlier Than Expected? Here's What We Know

iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks hint at a possible shift in launch timing, raising questions about an earlier release while also revealing expected pricing details for buyers planning their next upgrade.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:22 PM (IST)

iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 18 series is still months away from its official launch, but the anticipation is already building up fast. While everyone is curious about several details around the upcoming lineup, the biggest focus right now is on when the new iPhones will arrive and how much they could cost. Early leaks have started giving a clearer picture, especially for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. 

From its expected launch timeline to possible pricing in India, here is a simple breakdown of what to expect from Apple’s next flagship device.

When Will The iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch In 2026?

Apple is expected to stick to its usual launch pattern for the iPhone 18 series. The company generally unveils new iPhones in September, and the 2026 lineup is likely to follow the same timeline.

This means the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be introduced in late September 2026. Pre-orders are expected to begin shortly after the announcement, followed by sales in major markets.

In India, Apple usually ensures that new iPhones become available soon after the global launch. Buyers in the country can expect a similar rollout, with minimal delay between announcement and availability. 

The timeline has remained consistent in recent years, making it predictable for buyers planning upgrades.

What Could Be The iPhone 18 Pro Max Price In India?

Pricing is expected to remain a major talking point, especially as production costs continue to rise. However, early reports suggest that Apple may try to keep the base price stable.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at around Rs 1,49,900 in India. For higher storage variants, the price could go beyond Rs 1,80,000.

Apple may manage to maintain this pricing by negotiating better deals for memory components, helping balance the overall cost despite increasing expenses. 

This approach could help the company stay competitive in premium markets while maintaining its pricing strategy.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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