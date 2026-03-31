Own iPhone, Mac, Or Apple Watch? Govt Has Issued Urgent Warning You Shouldn't Ignore

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India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has issued a high-severity warning about multiple vulnerabilities found across Apple software. The advisory, released on March 26, 2026, flags serious security flaws that could allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to devices, steal sensitive data, or take complete control of affected systems.

The agency has urged all Apple device users to install the latest software updates without delay, as the vulnerabilities affect a wide range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and the Vision Pro.

Which Apple Devices And Software Versions Are At Risk?

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities span across several Apple operating systems and applications. The affected software includes iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 18.4 and 18.3.2, macOS Tahoe versions prior to 26.4, macOS Sequoia versions before 15.7.5, and macOS Sonoma versions before 14.8.5.

Safari versions prior to 18.4, along with watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS versions before 26.4, are also affected. Even developer tools such as Xcode versions prior to 16.3 are listed in the advisory. In short, any Apple device running older software is potentially at risk.

If these flaws are left unaddressed, attackers could remotely run malicious code, bypass security protections, access private data, or cause devices to crash. CERT-In has also flagged risks such as data leaks, malware spread, and system disruptions.

How To Update Your Apple Device And Stay Protected

Apple has already released patches to address these vulnerabilities. To stay protected, users should update their devices as soon as possible:

On iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update

On Mac: Go to System Settings > General > Software Update

On Apple Watch: Use the Watch app on your iPhone and check for updates

On other devices: Navigate to system settings and install the latest available version

Beyond updating, CERT-In has advised users to avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from downloading unknown files, and only install apps from trusted sources such as official app stores. Regularly backing up important data is also recommended as an added precaution.