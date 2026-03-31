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HomeTechnologyOwn iPhone, Mac, Or Apple Watch? Govt Has Issued Urgent Warning You Shouldn't Ignore

Own iPhone, Mac, Or Apple Watch? Govt Has Issued Urgent Warning You Shouldn't Ignore

If your iPhone or Mac isn't updated, hackers could potentially access your private data. India's CERT-In just issued an urgent advisory for all Apple users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has issued a high-severity warning about multiple vulnerabilities found across Apple software. The advisory, released on March 26, 2026, flags serious security flaws that could allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to devices, steal sensitive data, or take complete control of affected systems.

 The agency has urged all Apple device users to install the latest software updates without delay, as the vulnerabilities affect a wide range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and the Vision Pro.

Which Apple Devices And Software Versions Are At Risk?

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities span across several Apple operating systems and applications. The affected software includes iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 18.4 and 18.3.2, macOS Tahoe versions prior to 26.4, macOS Sequoia versions before 15.7.5, and macOS Sonoma versions before 14.8.5.

Safari versions prior to 18.4, along with watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS versions before 26.4, are also affected. Even developer tools such as Xcode versions prior to 16.3 are listed in the advisory. In short, any Apple device running older software is potentially at risk.

If these flaws are left unaddressed, attackers could remotely run malicious code, bypass security protections, access private data, or cause devices to crash. CERT-In has also flagged risks such as data leaks, malware spread, and system disruptions.

How To Update Your Apple Device And Stay Protected

Apple has already released patches to address these vulnerabilities. To stay protected, users should update their devices as soon as possible:

  • On iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update
  • On Mac: Go to System Settings > General > Software Update
  • On Apple Watch: Use the Watch app on your iPhone and check for updates
  • On other devices: Navigate to system settings and install the latest available version

Beyond updating, CERT-In has advised users to avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from downloading unknown files, and only install apps from trusted sources such as official app stores. Regularly backing up important data is also recommended as an added precaution.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is CERT-In's latest advisory regarding Apple software?

CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning about multiple vulnerabilities in Apple software. These flaws could allow attackers unauthorized access, data theft, or complete system control.

Which Apple devices and software versions are affected by these vulnerabilities?

The vulnerabilities affect a wide range of Apple devices and software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, Safari, and Xcode running older versions prior to their latest updates.

What are the potential risks if these vulnerabilities are not addressed?

Unaddressed flaws could lead to attackers running malicious code remotely, bypassing security, accessing private data, causing crashes, data leaks, malware spread, and system disruptions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
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