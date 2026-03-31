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HomeTechnologyApple Planning 11 New Devices In 2026? iPhone 18, Foldable iPhone, Macs And More Are Coming

Apple Planning 11 New Devices In 2026? iPhone 18, Foldable iPhone, Macs And More Are Coming

Fresh leaks suggest Apple could launch nearly 11 devices in 2026, including the iPhone 18 Pro, a foldable iPhone, OLED Macs, and a redesigned iPad mini.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Apple may already have had a busy start to the year, but fresh leaks suggest there is a lot more on the way. Reports indicate the company could launch nearly 11 devices before the year ends, spanning iPhones, iPads, Macs, and wearables. While nothing is official yet, the scale of these expected releases points to an unusually packed roadmap. 

If accurate, Apple’s 2026 lineup may not just be about routine upgrades but also new categories and design shifts.

What Changes Are Expected In The iPhone 18 Pro Series?

The spotlight is likely to be on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Early leaks suggest Apple may push design changes further by moving Face ID under the display. If this happens, the Dynamic Island could shrink significantly or disappear, leaving only a small cutout for the front camera.

Camera improvements are also expected to play a key role. The Pro models may feature a variable aperture lens, giving users better control over lighting and depth. There are also hints at a new sensor designed to improve low-light photography.

Performance upgrades are likely with the A20 Pro chip, which could bring faster speeds and better efficiency. The chip is also expected to enhance on-device AI capabilities. Meanwhile, the Pro Max variant may include a larger battery, which could slightly increase the device thickness.

What Other Apple Devices Could Launch In 2026?

Beyond the Pro iPhones, Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone with a large inner display and an outer screen built for quick access and multitasking.

The iPad lineup could also see updates. The iPad 12 is expected to feature a faster processor and support for Apple Intelligence, while the iPad mini may get an OLED display and a refined design.

Mac devices are also part of the plan. The Mac Studio, Mac mini, and iMac are likely to move to next-generation M5 chips. A redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED display is also being discussed, though it may arrive later.

Wearables such as the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra are expected to get hardware upgrades. Apple may also introduce a smart home hub alongside refreshed Apple TV and HomePod devices, possibly tied to a more personalised Siri experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many new Apple devices could be released in 2026?

Reports suggest Apple might launch nearly 11 new devices in 2026, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and wearables.

What design changes are anticipated for the iPhone 18 Pro series?

The iPhone 18 Pro series may feature Face ID moved under the display, potentially shrinking or eliminating the Dynamic Island.

Are there any new iPhone form factors expected from Apple?

Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone with a large inner display and a functional outer screen.

Which Mac devices are expected to receive updates?

The Mac Studio, Mac mini, and iMac are likely to be updated with next-generation M5 chips. A redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED display is also rumored.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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