What Will iPhone 18 Series Cost In India? One Model Could Nearly Touch Rs 2 Lakh

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iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 17 series has barely settled in, and speculation about the iPhone 18 is already picking up pace. Apple fans are always on the lookout for early details, and this time around, there is a lot to talk about. Beyond the expected iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, a foldable iPhone is also rumoured to be in the works. While many details are still unconfirmed, pricing is one area that has seen several leaks.

Apple is reportedly planning to absorb any additional costs, which means the iPhone 18 may not be significantly more expensive than its predecessor. Here is a look at what the iPhone 18 series could cost in India.

What Could The iPhone 18 Series Be Priced At In India?

Based on leaks and early reports, the iPhone 18 base model is anticipated to start at around Rs 85,000, though some reports suggest it could mirror the iPhone 17's starting price of Rs 82,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to be priced at approximately Rs 1,34,900, with some leaks pointing to a slight increase to around Rs 1,35,000. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start near Rs 1,54,900 for the 256GB variant, although other sources place the range between Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,59,900.

For those on a tighter budget, the iPhone 18e is rumoured to launch in 2027 at an estimated price between Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000.

As for the foldable, Apple's first foldable device could carry a much steeper price, with global estimates starting at $2,000, which works out to roughly Rs 1,87,000 or more in India.

What Changes Are Expected In The iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max?

The Pro models are expected to be the highlight of the lineup. Early leaks suggest Apple may move Face ID under the display, which could cause the Dynamic Island to shrink considerably or disappear entirely, leaving only a small cutout for the front camera.

Camera upgrades are also on the cards, with the Pro models potentially getting a variable aperture lens for better control over lighting and depth. There are also hints at a new sensor focused on improving low-light photography.

On the performance side, the A20 Pro chip is expected to bring faster processing and improved efficiency, along with stronger on-device AI capabilities. The Pro Max may also come with a larger battery, though that could add a slight increase in thickness.