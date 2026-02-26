ASUS India and ROG have launched three new creator laptops: the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Productions Edition (KJP), and TUF Gaming A14 (2026).
ASUS ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13 KJP, & TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India: Check Price, & Specs
ASUS has launched its 2026 Creator lineup in India featuring ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition and TUF Gaming A14, offering powerful AMD processors and premium designs for creators and gamers.
ASUS India and ROG have launched their new 2026 Creator laptops in India. The lineup includes three models: ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Productions Edition (KJP), and TUF Gaming A14 (2026). These laptops are made for creators, gamers, and people who need high performance in a compact size. The biggest highlight is the special ROG Flow Z13-KJP, made in partnership with Kojima Productions.
This version is inspired by the famous game creator Hideo Kojima. Here is everything explained in very simple words.
ASUS 2026 Creator Line-up Price In India
Let’s first understand the prices. The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) starts at Rs 3,34,990. It is available from February 26, 2026.
Buyers also get a special GoPro MAX2 bundle at a 35% discount, which makes it a good deal for video creators.
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP starts at Rs 3,79,990. Pre-orders begin on February 26, and sales start on March 4, 2026. Customers will also get a free PC game code for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.
The TUF Gaming A14 (2026) starts at Rs 1,79,990. It is also available from February 26. All three laptops are available on ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, and ASUS offline stores.
ROG Flow Z13-KJP Specs & Hideo Kojima Special Edition Details
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is the most special laptop in this lineup. It is made in collaboration with Kojima Productions. Hideo Kojima is one of the most popular names in the gaming world.
He is known for creating story-driven games with deep visuals. ASUS has designed this laptop to match that creative style.
The laptop has a unique design inspired by Ludens, a character linked to Kojima’s brand. It has an aluminium body, carbon fibre details, and special keys. It also comes in custom packaging.
Inside, it runs on an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics and 128GB memory. It has a 13.4-inch 2.5K display with a 180Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and editing.
The ProArt PX13 and TUF Gaming A14 also use powerful AMD Ryzen AI processors, fast SSD storage, and high-quality displays, making the full 2026 lineup strong and future-ready.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What new creator laptops has ASUS India launched?
When are the new ASUS creator laptops available and where can I buy them?
The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) and TUF Gaming A14 (2026) are available from February 26, 2026. The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is available from March 4, 2026. All models are sold on ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, and ASUS offline stores.
Are there any special offers with the new laptops?
Yes, buyers of the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) get a GoPro MAX2 bundle at a discount, and purchasers of the ROG Flow Z13-KJP receive a free PC game code for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.