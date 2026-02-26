ASUS ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13 KJP, & TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India: Check Price, & Specs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ASUS India and ROG have launched their new 2026 Creator laptops in India. The lineup includes three models: ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Productions Edition (KJP), and TUF Gaming A14 (2026). These laptops are made for creators, gamers, and people who need high performance in a compact size. The biggest highlight is the special ROG Flow Z13-KJP, made in partnership with Kojima Productions.

This version is inspired by the famous game creator Hideo Kojima. Here is everything explained in very simple words.

ASUS 2026 Creator Line-up Price In India

Let’s first understand the prices. The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) starts at Rs 3,34,990. It is available from February 26, 2026.

Buyers also get a special GoPro MAX2 bundle at a 35% discount, which makes it a good deal for video creators.

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP starts at Rs 3,79,990. Pre-orders begin on February 26, and sales start on March 4, 2026. Customers will also get a free PC game code for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

The TUF Gaming A14 (2026) starts at Rs 1,79,990. It is also available from February 26. All three laptops are available on ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, and ASUS offline stores.

ROG Flow Z13-KJP Specs & Hideo Kojima Special Edition Details

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is the most special laptop in this lineup. It is made in collaboration with Kojima Productions. Hideo Kojima is one of the most popular names in the gaming world.

He is known for creating story-driven games with deep visuals. ASUS has designed this laptop to match that creative style.

The laptop has a unique design inspired by Ludens, a character linked to Kojima’s brand. It has an aluminium body, carbon fibre details, and special keys. It also comes in custom packaging.

Inside, it runs on an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics and 128GB memory. It has a 13.4-inch 2.5K display with a 180Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and editing.

The ProArt PX13 and TUF Gaming A14 also use powerful AMD Ryzen AI processors, fast SSD storage, and high-quality displays, making the full 2026 lineup strong and future-ready.