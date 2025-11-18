Asus ProArt P16 Launches In India With 4K OLED & RTX 5090: Check Price, & Features

Asus has launched a new creator laptop called the Asus ProArt P16 (H7606W). It is made for people who work with videos, photos, 3D models, animation, design, and other creative projects. The laptop is built to handle heavy tasks without slowing down. It comes with strong AI features, a powerful processor, and a high-quality 4K OLED display.

Asus says the device is meant for professionals who need smooth performance both in studios and while working on the go. The ProArt P16 aims to make creative work faster, easier, and more flexible.

Asus ProArt P16 Price In India

The Asus ProArt P16 price in India starts at Rs 3,59,990. It is available through select Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus E-shop, and Amazon. The model name is H7606W, and buyers can also check the product page on the official Asus store.

This laptop is mainly designed for creators who need strong hardware for editing, designing, or handling 4K and 8K projects. The price reflects the advanced processor, high-end NVIDIA GPU option, military-grade build, and pro-level display included in the system. It is positioned as a premium device for serious creative work.

Asus ProArt P16 Specifications

The Asus ProArt P16 specifications focus on giving creators a fast, smooth, and reliable workflow. It runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 50 TOPS of AI power.

You can get it with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM, which helps with 4K/8K editing, AI effects, colour work, and multi-app usage.

The laptop features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with sharp colours, deep blacks, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. It also reduces blue light for comfortable long hours of use.

For connectivity, it includes WiFi 7, USB4, HDMI 2.1, SD Express 7.0 card reader, and more. The device has an all-metal, military-grade body for durability.

Inside, it carries 64GB LPDDR5X RAM, 2TB SSD storage, and an extra slot for more storage. The laptop also has the Asus DialPad, Creator Hub, FHD AiSense camera, and a 90Whr battery.

Overall, the ProArt P16 is built to support heavy creative workloads while staying portable and reliable.