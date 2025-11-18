Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyAsus ProArt P16 Launches In India With 4K OLED & RTX 5090: Check Price, & Features

Asus ProArt P16 Launches In India With 4K OLED & RTX 5090: Check Price, & Features

Asus has launched a premium creator laptop packed with AI features, a 4K OLED display, and powerful internals. Check price, and features.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asus has launched a new creator laptop called the Asus ProArt P16 (H7606W). It is made for people who work with videos, photos, 3D models, animation, design, and other creative projects. The laptop is built to handle heavy tasks without slowing down. It comes with strong AI features, a powerful processor, and a high-quality 4K OLED display. 

Asus says the device is meant for professionals who need smooth performance both in studios and while working on the go. The ProArt P16 aims to make creative work faster, easier, and more flexible.

Asus ProArt P16 Price In India

The Asus ProArt P16 price in India starts at Rs 3,59,990. It is available through select Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus E-shop, and Amazon. The model name is H7606W, and buyers can also check the product page on the official Asus store. 

This laptop is mainly designed for creators who need strong hardware for editing, designing, or handling 4K and 8K projects. The price reflects the advanced processor, high-end NVIDIA GPU option, military-grade build, and pro-level display included in the system. It is positioned as a premium device for serious creative work.

Asus ProArt P16 Specifications

The Asus ProArt P16 specifications focus on giving creators a fast, smooth, and reliable workflow. It runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 50 TOPS of AI power. 

You can get it with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM, which helps with 4K/8K editing, AI effects, colour work, and multi-app usage.

The laptop features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with sharp colours, deep blacks, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. It also reduces blue light for comfortable long hours of use.

For connectivity, it includes WiFi 7, USB4, HDMI 2.1, SD Express 7.0 card reader, and more. The device has an all-metal, military-grade body for durability.

Inside, it carries 64GB LPDDR5X RAM, 2TB SSD storage, and an extra slot for more storage. The laptop also has the Asus DialPad, Creator Hub, FHD AiSense camera, and a 90Whr battery.

Overall, the ProArt P16 is built to support heavy creative workloads while staying portable and reliable.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Technology
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
Technology
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget