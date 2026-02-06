Asus Bets Big On On-Device AI With New Zenbook & Vivobook Lineup: Check Out Price, Top Specs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAsus Bets Big On On-Device AI With New Zenbook & Vivobook Lineup: Check Out Price, Top Specs

Asus launches AI-ready Zenbook and Vivobook laptops with OLED displays, Ryzen AI chips and long battery life, starting Rs 62,990; sales begin 12 February across India.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Asus has introduced a fresh wave of AI-focused laptops, led by the premium Zenbook S16 and the compact Zenbook 14, alongside a wider Vivobook portfolio aimed at professionals, students and creators. The new machines are powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors with dedicated NPUs designed to handle on-device AI tasks, Copilot+ features and faster multitasking without relying heavily on the cloud.

The Zenbook S16 starts at Rs 1,69,990 and the Zenbook 14 at Rs 1,15,990. The Vivobook range begins at Rs 62,990. The laptops will be available from 12 February across Asus exclusive stores, Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart and authorised retail partners, with one Vivobook variant scheduled for availability in early March.

Asus Zenbook S16 Focuses On Design, OLED Visuals & AI Performance

The Zenbook S16 sits at the top of this launch with a Ceraluminum chassis inspired by natural textures. Measuring 1.1 cm thin and weighing 1.5 kg, the laptop is built for portability while retaining a premium metal build. It runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor paired with a 50 TOPS NPU to enable AI features directly on the device.

A 16-inch 3K Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI P3 colour coverage and Dolby Vision support is paired with a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system. Asus claims up to 23 hours of battery life. Security features include Microsoft Pluton, along with a full set of connectivity ports for professional use.

Asus Zenbook 14 Brings AI Features To A Lighter, Compact Form Factor

The Zenbook 14 is designed for users who prioritise mobility. It weighs 1.28 kg and measures 1.49 cm in thickness. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU, the laptop retains the AI capabilities seen in the larger model.

It features a 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen with HDR support and full DCI P3 colour accuracy. Asus says the laptop delivers over 25 hours of battery life and includes fast charging, a Copilot key and NumberPad 2.0 for added productivity. This model will be available exclusively on Amazon and the Asus e-shop.

Asus Vivobook S16, Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 15 target mainstream users

The Vivobook S16 and Vivobook 16 models use AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors with 50 TOPS NPUs, bringing AI computing to more affordable price segments. These laptops feature OLED or large FHD+ displays, slim bezels and durable builds aimed at everyday work and entertainment.

The Vivobook 15 and another Vivobook 16 variant run on AMD Ryzen 7 processors with DDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage for regular multitasking and content consumption. The Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will be available from the first week of March.

Across the range, Asus is positioning these laptops as AI-ready machines that combine thin designs, OLED displays, long battery life and modern security features for users upgrading to next-generation computing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of Asus's new laptop lineup?

Asus has launched a new wave of AI-focused laptops, powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors with dedicated NPUs for on-device AI tasks.

What are the starting prices for the new Asus laptops?

The Zenbook S16 starts at Rs 1,69,990, the Zenbook 14 at Rs 1,15,990, and the Vivobook range begins at Rs 62,990.

Which processor powers the premium Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14?

Both the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 are powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors with dedicated NPUs for enhanced AI capabilities.

What display technology can users expect on the new Asus laptops?

Many of the new Asus laptops feature OLED displays, with the Zenbook S16 boasting a 16-inch 3K Lumina OLED and the Zenbook 14 a 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
ASUS TECHNOLOGY
