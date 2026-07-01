No Cap With Megha Prasad | England Has Plan For Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Does India?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi chosen, India still undecided on playing.

England prepared plans; India benched Suryavanshi during Ireland tour.

Selectors must clarify India's long-term strategy for talent.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is only 15 years old. So young that England has had to arrange a separate changing room for him because safeguarding rules prevent him from sharing one with adult players. Yet he is apparently old enough for England to prepare bowling plans against him. That contrast says everything.

Harry Brook has admitted England has studied Vaibhav and already has plans if he plays. The hosts know the threat they are preparing for. India, meanwhile, has not even said whether the teenager is part of its plans for this five-match T20I series. That uncertainty-not his age-is the real story.

A Selection Without Answers

This is not an argument that India must hand an international debut to a 15-year-old because social media wants it. Nor is it to suggest that remarkable IPL numbers automatically translate into international cricket. But selection has to follow a clear logic.

India picked the most talked-about teenage cricketer in the country, flew him to Ireland, created special safeguarding arrangements around him, and then left him on the bench for both matches. India lost the series 2-0.

Whether Vaibhav would have changed those results is impossible to know. But the defeats only make one question louder: if the management never intended to play him, why was he selected?

Was he picked for exposure? As emergency cover? As a reserve opener? Or is he already part of India's long-term plans? Those are very different roles, and every young player deserves clarity.

Ireland Was The Audition

The Ireland series exposed more than just technical shortcomings. India struggled to adapt to unfamiliar conditions. The batting line-up that looked unstoppable during the IPL found scoring difficult on slower outfields and against seam movement.

Captain Shreyas Iyer admitted afterwards that India had failed to read the wicket, the dimensions and the conditions properly. That admission matters because every defeat should also become an opportunity to test alternatives.

Instead, India retreated into familiarity. Vaibhav remained on the bench.

To be fair, Belfast was hardly the easiest venue to introduce a 15-year-old. Cold weather, seam movement and scoreboard pressure can overwhelm even experienced cricketers. But that only leads to another question.

If Ireland was considered too risky, then what exactly is the right moment?

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England Already Knows

The contrast with England is impossible to ignore.

While India continues to keep everyone guessing, England has already invested time preparing for Vaibhav. Opposition teams do not create tactical plans for publicity. They prepare for players they genuinely believe can change matches.

Harry Brook's comments reflect respect. England clearly sees Vaibhav as a threat. India still appear undecided about whether he is even part of the immediate picture.

The Numbers Speak

The excitement surrounding Vaibhav is not driven by hype alone.

He scored 776 runs in IPL 2026, finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer, struck at more than 237 and hit a record 65 sixes. He then travelled with India A to Sri Lanka and smashed 94 from only 29 deliveries, reaching his half-century in just 11 balls.

Those are not schoolboy statistics. They have come against quality opposition. That is why England has noticed him. That is why Indian cricket cannot keep treating him as an afterthought.

Clarity Over Caution

Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer and the selectors owe both the player and the public greater clarity.

Is Vaibhav behind Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson? Is he being prepared for overseas conditions? Is he already part of India's T20 World Cup plans? Or is he simply travelling while everyone waits for the "perfect moment"?

The problem with waiting for perfect moments is that they rarely arrive on their own. Managements create them.

Ireland could have been that opportunity. Not necessarily in the opening match, but certainly after India lost the first game. By postponing the decision then, India has only made the debate louder now.

The Bigger Story

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth perhaps framed it best. He believes Vaibhav should have debuted against Ireland but would not rush him into the opening match against England. That is not a contradiction. It is sequence.

Ireland was the audition. England now feels like the examination. India skipped the first stage and now faces a much harder conversation. Ultimately, this is not really a Vaibhav Suryavanshi story. It is a story about how India manages exceptional talent.

Backing a World Cup-winning core is sensible. Continuity matters. But continuity should never become an excuse for indecision.

The real question is no longer whether Vaibhav should play today. It is this: if he does not play today, what exactly is India's plan for tomorrow?

England already has a plan to stop Vaibhav Suryavanshi. India now needs one to use him.

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