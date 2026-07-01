Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trust Secretary Champat Rai reportedly tried reporting donation irregularities.

Members intervened; Rai left station without filing complaint.

Internal Trust disputes and cancelled press conference spark queries.

The alleged donation theft case linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has taken a fresh turn, with sources claiming that Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had attempted to lodge a police complaint before leaving the station without filing a First Information Report (FIR).

According to sources, the incident took place around June 5, when Champat Rai reportedly visited the police station near the Ram Temple to report suspected irregularities in the temple's donation system. Sources said he had begun narrating the alleged wrongdoing before the FIR could be formally recorded.

However, the sequence of events that followed has become the focus of attention. ABP News could not independently verify the claims made by the sources.

Alleged Police Station Visit Raises Questions

According to sources, Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao arrived at the police station while Champat Rai was preparing to file the complaint.

Sources alleged that the two urged him not to proceed with the FIR. They further claimed that Champat Rai was then connected over the phone with an unidentified person.

According to the sources, he listened during the conversation and, shortly afterwards, left the police station without filing the complaint. The identity of the person on the call and the contents of the conversation remain unknown.

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Unanswered Questions Surround the Alleged FIR

The developments have raised several unanswered questions. If the account provided by sources is accurate, it remains unclear why the FIR was not registered despite the alleged attempt to report the matter.

Questions have also emerged over who allegedly spoke to Champat Rai over the phone, why Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao were reportedly keen to prevent the complaint from being filed, and why the issue surfaced only after reports of the alleged donation theft appeared in the media.

At the same time, the alleged police station visit alone does not establish innocence or wrongdoing. The allegations under investigation relate to suspected irregularities that sources claim may have continued over an extended period.

Alleged Internal Differences Within the Trust

Sources further claimed that differences within the Trust had been developing for some time, with Champat Rai and Anil Mishra emerging as leaders of two separate camps.

According to the sources, the alleged dispute involved influence over the Trust's functioning and administrative control. They suggested that the proposed FIR could have had wider implications because responsibility for counting donations was reportedly linked to a system overseen by Anil Mishra's side.

Press Conference Cancelled at the Last Minute

In another development, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Seva Samiti cancelled a scheduled press conference in Ayodhya that was expected to address the donation theft controversy.

The media had been informed that Samiti chairman Mahant Dharam Das, general secretary Achyut Shankar Shukla and treasurer Mahant Satyendra Das would address reporters at Arundhati Bhavan.

However, the event was called off before it began. Mahant Dharam Das said the cancellation was due to urgent work and denied that there was any pressure or that the decision had anything to do with Champat Rai.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Accused Reveals Cash Was Hidden In Washrooms

Cancellation Fuels Fresh Speculation

The cancellation has nevertheless prompted fresh speculation because it came at a time when public attention on the alleged donation theft case was increasing.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Seva Samiti has been associated with the service of Ram Lalla since 1949 and has played a longstanding role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The decision to cancel the press conference has therefore attracted attention amid the ongoing controversy.

With the alleged donation theft already under investigation and fresh claims emerging from sources, several questions remain unanswered. Authorities have yet to provide official clarification on the claims surrounding the alleged attempt to file an FIR or the reasons behind the cancelled press conference.