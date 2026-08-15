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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Powerful I-Day Story Ft. Indian Cricket’s Greatest

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Powerful I-Day Story Ft. Indian Cricket’s Greatest

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked India’s 80th Independence Day with a heartfelt Instagram Story featuring iconic moments from Indian cricket’s history.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young cricketer Sooryavanshi celebrated iconic Indian cricket moments.
  • PM Modi reaffirmed India's bid for 2036 Olympics.
  • Nationwide talent hunt to identify young athletes announced.

India’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked the country’s 80th Independence Day with a heartfelt Instagram Story, sharing a montage celebrating some of Indian cricket’s most iconic moments.

The teenager’s post brought together memories from India’s major World Cup triumphs and other memorable achievements, offering a glimpse into the cricketing moments that have shaped generations of Indian fans.

Sooryavanshi’s Independence Day Tribute

Sooryavanshi shared the montage on his Instagram Story on August 15 as India celebrated Independence Day.

The tribute featured clips and images from India’s iconic cricketing moments, including the 1983 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, the 2024 T20 World Cup victory and the 2025 Champions Trophy win.

The montage also featured several of the country's biggest cricket stars, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

For Sooryavanshi, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young names in Indian cricket, the post offered a personal tribute to the sport's history and the players who have inspired generations.

His Instagram Story came as sporting personalities across the country marked the 80th Independence Day with messages celebrating India's sporting achievements and national pride.

PM Modi Announces 2036 Olympics Talent Hunt

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day address from the Red Fort to reiterate India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

Modi said India has made significant progress in sports but still has limited participation in several Olympic disciplines. He said the government plans to focus on sports where Indian athletes currently have little or no presence.

As part of that effort, the Prime Minister announced a nationwide talent hunt targeting children between five and 15 years old.

The campaign will be conducted across villages, cities and schools to identify promising sporting talent. Selected youngsters will then receive specialised training with the aim of preparing them for elite competition.

Modi also noted that India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, adding to the country's growing ambitions as a major host of international sporting events.

With India's sporting achievements taking centre stage on Independence Day, Sooryavanshi's tribute offered a cricket-focused look back at the moments and players that have shaped the country's sporting identity.


Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi share on Independence Day?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a heartfelt Instagram Story on India's 80th Independence Day. It celebrated iconic Indian cricket moments, including World Cup triumphs and featuring star players.

What cricket victories were highlighted in Sooryavanshi's tribute?

Sooryavanshi's tribute featured clips from India's 1983 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, the 2024 T20 World Cup victory, and the 2025 Champions Trophy win.

What was a key announcement by PM Modi on Independence Day regarding sports?

PM Modi announced a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5-15 as part of his Independence Day address. It aims to identify and provide specialized training to promising talent for elite competition.

What are India's ambitions for hosting major international sporting events?

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics. He also noted that India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a young batting sensation and an exciting name in Indian cricket. He shared an Instagram tribute celebrating the sport's history and inspiring players on Independence Day.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar ROHIT SHARMA Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India 80th Independence Day Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Instagram Story Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Independence Day
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