WATCH: Jaiswal Suffers Bizarre Run-Out After Chaos With KL Rahul In Galle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered a run-out against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul called single; bowler Nuwantha collided with Jaiswal.

Jaiswal fell, changed direction, leaving both batters stranded.

Ultimately, Jaiswal was left short and declared out for 32.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's promising start in India's first Test against Sri Lanka ended in extraordinary fashion on Saturday, as a mix-up with KL Rahul, a collision with the bowler and a sudden change of direction left the India opener run out for 32 in Galle.

Jaiswal Caught In Bizarre Mix-Up

The incident occurred on the final ball of the 11th over.

Rahul drove a flighted delivery from Keshara Nuwantha towards mid-on and immediately called for a single. Jaiswal responded and started running, but Nuwantha moved across to stop the ball and collided with the India batter.

Jaiswal lost his balance and fell to the ground, while Rahul had already moved well down the pitch. As the ball was quickly gathered at mid-on, Rahul hesitated and Jaiswal appeared uncertain about whether to continue the run.

Jaiswal eventually indicated that he wanted to complete it, prompting Rahul to turn around and head back towards the bowler's end. The confusion continued, however. Jaiswal then changed his mind and attempted to return to the other end, leaving both batters stranded together.

Rahul reached the crease first, while Jaiswal was left short.

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The ball was sent through to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who initially did not remove the bails. After Dhananjaya de Silva indicated that the run-out could be completed, Dickwella eventually broke the stumps.

The umpires then checked whether Sri Lanka had made a valid appeal before confirming Jaiswal's dismissal.

Jaiswal Walks Back For 32

Jaiswal finished with 32 from 37 balls, including five fours.

The dismissal brought an abrupt end to what had been a positive start from the left-hander, but the manner of his departure immediately became one of the biggest talking points from the opening session.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, on commentary, was equally surprised by the sequence of events.

“I think that was a run. KL Rahul is going to make his end quite comfortably; it’s just that Jaiswal seemed to be lost in his own world.”

The dismissal left India with their first wicket down after an opening partnership worth 47 runs.

India had won the toss and elected to bat first in Galle, returning to the venue for the first time since 2017 for a Test match against Sri Lanka.