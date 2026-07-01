Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub Sparks Calls To Revive MS Dhoni-like Rotation Policy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This mirrors MS Dhoni's past rotation policy for team longevity.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut: The shocking international exclusion of fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India's recent white-ball disaster has triggered intense structural debates within the national cricketing hierarchy. Following an embarrassing clean-sweep series defeat against Ireland, senior developmental experts are now publicly urging the national team management to implement radical squad selection measures to preserve elite youthful talent.

The team management chose to leave the young Bihar opening batsman completely out of the active playing lineup for two consecutive fixtures on tour. This conservative approach forced the explosive teenage accumulator to remain on the bench while the senior batting unit collapsed.

Former BCCI Selector's Verdict

The high-profile omission has frustrated multiple former international players who believe the youngster requires immediate exposure against elite tier-one opponents. Former national selector Sarandeep Singh believes that protecting the young batsman in the dugout is a massive tactical error.

The former spin bowler insists that the current leadership group must make incredibly difficult personnel decisions regarding established first-team regulars to accommodate the prodigy. He stated that resting established stars is necessary to construct a versatile unit for future global tournaments.

"He should have played. The team management has to see how it should place him in the playing eleven. Sometimes tough calls have to be made. Give some senior players rest and he might get his opportunity," Sarandeep Singh told PTI.

The experienced administrator explained that the left-handed opening batsman possesses unique match-winning attributes that the senior side currently lacks. He emphasized that the batsman's current run-scoring momentum makes this specific period perfect for his international introduction.

"If you are building the team for the future, then a rotation policy must come into play. Then you have to sit some players out and give them an opportunity," Sarandeep told PTI.

The Rebirth Of MS Dhoni's Selection Philosophy

The structural solution proposed by the former selection committee member directly mirrors a highly controversial strategy first introduced nearly fifteen years ago. Former iconic captain MS Dhoni engineered the infamous player rotation system during an international tri-series campaign within Australia.

The tactical blueprint required the legendary skipper to systematically bench legendary opening batsmen including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Gautam Gambhir in successive matches. The policy initially attracted massive public criticism before proving essential for long-term player longevity across all three international formats.

"This is the time to test him; don't leave him out. If there is an opportunity, just play him in the XI. The form which he is in right now, this is the right time to start playing with him as soon as possible," Sarandeep added to PTI.

The domestic teenager continues to display immense versatility by representing Bihar within the traditional multi-day Ranji Trophy competition. Advocates believe his technical foundation will allow the young asset to transition seamlessly into red-ball cricket later in his professional career.

"The way he is batting, he can win matches on your own. He is very young, he can also learn red-ball skills. He is also playing for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy. He has the talent to play all 3 formats," Sarandeep concluded to PTI.