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English NewsSportsCricketKL Rahul Injury: Fresh Update Emerges After Star’s Painful Exit

KL Rahul Injury: Fresh Update Emerges After Star’s Painful Exit

KL Rahul retired hurt on 77 during India's first Test against Sri Lanka after appearing to suffer an injury in Galle.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Official BCCI medical statement on his status awaited.

India have received a positive update on KL Rahul after the batter was forced to retire hurt during the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Rahul had scored a valuable 77 before leaving the field in discomfort, but according to an update shared by Sahil Malhotra, the India star is now “fine”.

KL Rahul Is Fine, Claims Fresh Update

Rahul's injury became a concern for India after he was unable to continue his innings despite reaching 77.

The batter had spent a long period at the crease before experiencing discomfort and eventually deciding to retire hurt. He was later seen being assisted by a physiotherapist while making his way towards the dressing room.

Those visuals prompted concern among India fans, particularly with the team already dealing with injury-related absences.

However, a fresh update shared by Sahil Malhotra has offered some relief.

According to Malhotra, KL Rahul is fine now,

The update will come as welcome news for India, although there is still no official BCCI medical statement detailing the nature of Rahul's problem or confirming whether he will be able to resume batting.

Rahul's 77 Comes After Strong Start

Rahul had played a crucial role in India's dominant start to the Test.

After India won the toss and opted to bat, he scored 77 off 162 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. He also added a substantial partnership with Devdutt Padikkal before his innings came to an early end.

India eventually reached 288/2 in 73 overs at stumps, with Padikkal unbeaten on 131 and Rishabh Pant on 27.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's first dismissal, falling for 32 after a bizarre mix-up with Rahul, while Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16.

Official Update Still Awaited

While Malhotra's update provides encouraging news, the Indian team's official medical assessment remains important.

Rahul's availability for the rest of the Test will depend on how he responds after the injury and whether the team management clears him to return.

For now, India's priority will be to ensure Rahul's fitness does not become a bigger concern after an otherwise commanding opening day in Galle.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did KL Rahul perform before he retired hurt?

Before retiring hurt, KL Rahul scored 77 runs off 162 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. He played a crucial role in India's strong start to the Test.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL 1st Test KL Rahul Injury Galle Test KL Rahul Retires Hurt KL Rahul Injury Update
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