A recent video shows legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram bowling to former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, demonstrating his famous swing and reverse swing.
WATCH: Wasim Akram Brings Back The Magic, England Legend Tested By Deadly Swing
Wasim Akram rolls back the years as he swings the ball both ways against Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain in a viral cricket video. Watch video here.
- Wasim Akram bowled to Atherton and Hussain in new video.
- Akram showcased his famous conventional and reverse swing bowling.
- Batters struggled as Akram generated significant late movement.
- Video reminds fans of Akram's legendary swing bowling skills.
Wasim Akram may have retired from international cricket years ago, but a recent video shows the legendary Pakistan pacer still capable of producing the kind of movement that troubled batters during his playing days.
In a clip shared on X, Akram is seen bowling to former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, with the veteran quick appearing to rediscover his famous swing.
Wasim Akram Brings Back The Swing
Akram takes the new ball and immediately begins moving it both ways, leaving Atherton struggling to get comfortably behind the deliveries.
The former Pakistan captain then turns to reverse swing, with the ball appearing to change direction late and test the batters even further.
WATCH VIDEO
Wasim picks up the new ball and starts swinging it both ways like it’s still 1992. Atherton is already late on the first few deliveries and looking slightly concerned 😅— CricXGoat (@GoatXCric) August 15, 2026
Then the reverse swing starts. Nasser stands there watching the ball move late and realises this 48-year-old… pic.twitter.com/8gqJ61tjxH
Hussain watches the movement closely as Akram continues to find late swing, creating a striking reminder of the challenge the Pakistan great presented during his playing career.
The clip has quickly caught attention because it brings together three former international stars in a setting that feels remarkably familiar: Akram with the ball in hand, while Atherton and Hussain attempt to deal with his movement.
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Sultan Of Swing Still Has A Few Tricks
Akram was one of the most feared fast bowlers of his generation, renowned for his ability to swing the ball conventionally and reverse it at pace.
The video offers a nostalgic glimpse of those skills, with the left-armer showing that even years after his retirement, the art of making a cricket ball move late has not left him.
For Atherton and Hussain, it was a brief return to an old problem. For everyone watching, it was a reminder of exactly why Akram earned the legendary nickname 'Sultan of Swing'.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the recent video of Wasim Akram show?
Which former cricketers did Wasim Akram bowl to in the video?
In the shared video clip, Wasim Akram is seen bowling to former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, showcasing his classic bowling skills.
What bowling techniques did Akram display in the clip?
Akram first used a new ball to demonstrate conventional swing, moving it both ways. He then switched to reverse swing, making the ball change direction late, challenging the batters.
Why has the video of Wasim Akram caught attention?
The clip has gained attention because it brings together three former international stars, reminding viewers of Akram's legendary ability to move the ball, even years after retirement.