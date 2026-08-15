IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Wasim Akram Brings Back The Magic, England Legend Tested By Deadly Swing

WATCH: Wasim Akram Brings Back The Magic, England Legend Tested By Deadly Swing

Wasim Akram rolls back the years as he swings the ball both ways against Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain in a viral cricket video. Watch video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wasim Akram bowled to Atherton and Hussain in new video.
  • Akram showcased his famous conventional and reverse swing bowling.
  • Batters struggled as Akram generated significant late movement.
  • Video reminds fans of Akram's legendary swing bowling skills.

Wasim Akram may have retired from international cricket years ago, but a recent video shows the legendary Pakistan pacer still capable of producing the kind of movement that troubled batters during his playing days.

In a clip shared on X, Akram is seen bowling to former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, with the veteran quick appearing to rediscover his famous swing.

Wasim Akram Brings Back The Swing

Akram takes the new ball and immediately begins moving it both ways, leaving Atherton struggling to get comfortably behind the deliveries.

The former Pakistan captain then turns to reverse swing, with the ball appearing to change direction late and test the batters even further.

WATCH VIDEO

Hussain watches the movement closely as Akram continues to find late swing, creating a striking reminder of the challenge the Pakistan great presented during his playing career.

The clip has quickly caught attention because it brings together three former international stars in a setting that feels remarkably familiar: Akram with the ball in hand, while Atherton and Hussain attempt to deal with his movement.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Shocked India With 7 Words 6 Years Ago: Remembering His Unfinished Final Innings

Sultan Of Swing Still Has A Few Tricks

Akram was one of the most feared fast bowlers of his generation, renowned for his ability to swing the ball conventionally and reverse it at pace.

The video offers a nostalgic glimpse of those skills, with the left-armer showing that even years after his retirement, the art of making a cricket ball move late has not left him.

For Atherton and Hussain, it was a brief return to an old problem. For everyone watching, it was a reminder of exactly why Akram earned the legendary nickname 'Sultan of Swing'.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the recent video of Wasim Akram show?

A recent video shows legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram bowling to former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, demonstrating his famous swing and reverse swing.

Which former cricketers did Wasim Akram bowl to in the video?

In the shared video clip, Wasim Akram is seen bowling to former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, showcasing his classic bowling skills.

What bowling techniques did Akram display in the clip?

Akram first used a new ball to demonstrate conventional swing, moving it both ways. He then switched to reverse swing, making the ball change direction late, challenging the batters.

Why has the video of Wasim Akram caught attention?

The clip has gained attention because it brings together three former international stars, reminding viewers of Akram's legendary ability to move the ball, even years after retirement.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Aug 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Nasser Hussain Wasim Akram Bowling Wasim Akram Viral Video Michael Atherton Sultan Of Swing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Wasim Akram Brings Back The Magic, England Legend Tested By Deadly Swing
WATCH: Wasim Akram Brings Back The Magic, England Legend Tested By Deadly Swing
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Powerful I-Day Story Ft. Indian Cricket’s Greatest
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Powerful I-Day Story Ft. Indian Cricket’s Greatest
Cricket
Devdutt Padikkal’s Maiden Test Ton Puts India In Command After Rain-Hit Day In Galle
Devdutt Padikkal’s Maiden Test Ton Puts India In Command After Rain-Hit Day In Galle
Cricket
Major Twist In Rohit Sharma's ODI Journey Amid Retirement Talks
Major Twist In Rohit Sharma's ODI Journey Amid Retirement Talks
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Vande Mataram Controversy: Vande Mataram Row Erupts at Congress Headquarters During Independence Day Ceremony
Youth Power: PM Modi Puts Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the Centre of Viksit Bharat Vision
Vande Mataram Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Alleged Objection at Congress HQ Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Vande Mataram Row: Congress Headquarters Sees Controversy Over Singing of All Six Stanzas of Vande Mataram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget