WATCH: Wasim Akram Brings Back The Magic, England Legend Tested By Deadly Swing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wasim Akram bowled to Atherton and Hussain in new video.

Akram showcased his famous conventional and reverse swing bowling.

Batters struggled as Akram generated significant late movement.

Video reminds fans of Akram's legendary swing bowling skills.

Wasim Akram may have retired from international cricket years ago, but a recent video shows the legendary Pakistan pacer still capable of producing the kind of movement that troubled batters during his playing days.

In a clip shared on X, Akram is seen bowling to former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, with the veteran quick appearing to rediscover his famous swing.

Wasim Akram Brings Back The Swing

Akram takes the new ball and immediately begins moving it both ways, leaving Atherton struggling to get comfortably behind the deliveries.

The former Pakistan captain then turns to reverse swing, with the ball appearing to change direction late and test the batters even further.

WATCH VIDEO

Wasim picks up the new ball and starts swinging it both ways like it’s still 1992. Atherton is already late on the first few deliveries and looking slightly concerned 😅



Then the reverse swing starts. Nasser stands there watching the ball move late and realises this 48-year-old… pic.twitter.com/8gqJ61tjxH — CricXGoat (@GoatXCric) August 15, 2026

Hussain watches the movement closely as Akram continues to find late swing, creating a striking reminder of the challenge the Pakistan great presented during his playing career.

The clip has quickly caught attention because it brings together three former international stars in a setting that feels remarkably familiar: Akram with the ball in hand, while Atherton and Hussain attempt to deal with his movement.

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Sultan Of Swing Still Has A Few Tricks

Akram was one of the most feared fast bowlers of his generation, renowned for his ability to swing the ball conventionally and reverse it at pace.

The video offers a nostalgic glimpse of those skills, with the left-armer showing that even years after his retirement, the art of making a cricket ball move late has not left him.

For Atherton and Hussain, it was a brief return to an old problem. For everyone watching, it was a reminder of exactly why Akram earned the legendary nickname 'Sultan of Swing'.