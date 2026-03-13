When Will IPL 2026 Tickets Go On Sale? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

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IPL 2026 Tickets: The schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially been unveiled, setting the stage for another exciting season of franchise cricket. The 19th edition of the tournament will begin on March 28, 2026, with the initial set of fixtures now confirmed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has currently released the schedule for the first 20 matches of the competition. The opening clash will feature defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With the early fixtures now confirmed, excitement among fans is already building, particularly around ticket sales and how supporters can secure seats for matches.

When Will IPL Ticket Sales Begin?

As of now, the BCCI has not made a formal announcement regarding the official IPL ticket sales timeline. However, early signs suggest that ticket booking information could be released soon.

A dedicated section for IPL ticket purchases has appeared on District by Zomato. The section currently displays a “Coming Soon” label, indicating that ticket availability and booking details are likely to be announced shortly. The tournament is set to kick-off from March 28, therefore, ticket sales should start in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the popular ticketing platform BookMyShow has already opened pre-sale registration for the upcoming season. Through this feature, fans can sign up to receive notifications once tickets become available.

At present, supporters can register for matches involving Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Mumbai Indians games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Why IPL 2026 Schedule Has Been Released In Phases

🚨 News 🚨



Presenting the schedule for the first 20 matches of #TATAIPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026 🗓️



Full schedule will be announced once poll dates are announced for three states set to undergo State Assembly elections.



More details ▶️… pic.twitter.com/8Iq492v8TE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2026

One notable aspect of this year’s announcement is that only the first set of fixtures has been revealed. The BCCI has opted to release the schedule in phases, with the initial announcement covering 20 matches.

This approach has been taken due to several logistical considerations. Upcoming assembly elections in certain Indian states are one of the key factors influencing the staggered release of the full schedule.

Additionally, global travel concerns have also played a role. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in parts of the Middle East have affected flight operations and travel planning for international players.