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HomeSportsIPLWhen Will IPL 2026 Tickets Go On Sale? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

When Will IPL 2026 Tickets Go On Sale? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

IPL 2026 begins on March 28 as BCCI releases first 20-match schedule. Fans now eagerly await ticket sale details for games across major stadiums.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026 Tickets: The schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially been unveiled, setting the stage for another exciting season of franchise cricket. The 19th edition of the tournament will begin on March 28, 2026, with the initial set of fixtures now confirmed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has currently released the schedule for the first 20 matches of the competition. The opening clash will feature defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With the early fixtures now confirmed, excitement among fans is already building, particularly around ticket sales and how supporters can secure seats for matches.

When Will IPL Ticket Sales Begin?

As of now, the BCCI has not made a formal announcement regarding the official IPL ticket sales timeline. However, early signs suggest that ticket booking information could be released soon.

A dedicated section for IPL ticket purchases has appeared on District by Zomato. The section currently displays a “Coming Soon” label, indicating that ticket availability and booking details are likely to be announced shortly. The tournament is set to kick-off from March 28, therefore, ticket sales should start in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the popular ticketing platform BookMyShow has already opened pre-sale registration for the upcoming season. Through this feature, fans can sign up to receive notifications once tickets become available.

At present, supporters can register for matches involving Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Mumbai Indians games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Why IPL 2026 Schedule Has Been Released In Phases

One notable aspect of this year’s announcement is that only the first set of fixtures has been revealed. The BCCI has opted to release the schedule in phases, with the initial announcement covering 20 matches.

This approach has been taken due to several logistical considerations. Upcoming assembly elections in certain Indian states are one of the key factors influencing the staggered release of the full schedule.

Additionally, global travel concerns have also played a role. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in parts of the Middle East have affected flight operations and travel planning for international players.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the IPL 2026 season start?

The IPL 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, 2026, with the first 20 matches of the competition confirmed.

When will IPL 2026 tickets go on sale?

The BCCI has not yet announced an official ticket sales timeline. However, a 'Coming Soon' label on District by Zomato and pre-sale registration on BookMyShow suggest sales will start soon.

Why has the IPL 2026 schedule been released in phases?

The schedule is being released in phases due to logistical considerations, including upcoming assembly elections and global travel concerns stemming from geopolitical tensions.

Where can I pre-register for IPL 2026 tickets?

You can pre-register for tickets on BookMyShow for matches involving Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. This allows you to receive notifications when tickets are available.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Schedule IPL Tickets IPL IPL 2026
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