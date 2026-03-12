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HomeSportsIPLRCB Might Struggle In Their Home Games At Chinnaswamy - Here’s Why

RCB Might Struggle In Their Home Games At Chinnaswamy - Here’s Why

IPL 2026: Former Cricketer Abhinav Mukund warns that a lack of home advantage and a nine-month cricket drought at the Chinnaswamy could make the defending champions' start a 'trial by fire'.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially released the Phase 1 schedule for IPL 2026 on March 12, confirming that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28. However, the announcement has triggered a wave of concern among experts, with former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund warning that the champions face a brutal "trial by fire" at their own home ground.

Why RCB Faces a Challenge In Their Home Games

Despite their historic 2025 title win, RCB’s record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a major statistical anomaly. Out of 96 matches at the venue, the team has lost 47 and won 46, a win percentage of just 47.91%. Mukund pointed out that while RCB dominated away from home last year, their struggle to establish home dominance is their "biggest problem."

The challenge is intensified by a nine-month cricket drought in Bengaluru. No competitive matches have been held at the stadium since the tragic June 2025 stampede, leaving the pitch conditions a complete mystery.

“It’s almost a bit of an unknown for RCB. They need to understand and assess the conditions a lot quicker than other sides because there has been no cricket played there for nearly nine months,” Mukund told JioHotstar.

IPL 2026 Schedule: The Phase 1 Breakdown

The BCCI has opted for a staggered release, unveiling only the first 20 matches due to upcoming legislative assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

Opening Night: RCB vs SRH, March 28 (Bengaluru).

The Rivalry Week: Mumbai Indians (MI) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29, followed by a heavyweight clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and a revamped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on March 30.

The Heavyweight Clash: RCB vs CSK is set for April 5 in Bengaluru, a game Mukund identified as part of the "trial by fire" for the defending champions.

The March 13 Inspection

In a rare move, the BCCI confirmed that all matches in Bengaluru are subject to clearance. On March 13, a state-appointed Expert Committee will conduct a full-scale mock demonstration at the Chinnaswamy to assess "match-day arrangements and stadium preparedness" following last year's safety failures. Should the venue fail the audit, RCB may be forced to rely on their secondary home in Raipur for more than just the two matches currently allotted.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the IPL 2026 season begin and who plays the opening match?

The IPL 2026 season kicks off on March 28 with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru.

Why is RCB expected to face a tough challenge in their home games?

RCB has a statistically poor win record at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the pitch conditions are unknown after a nine-month cricket drought.

Why has the BCCI only released the first 20 matches of the IPL 2026 schedule?

The BCCI has released only the initial phase of the schedule due to upcoming legislative assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

What is the significance of the March 13 inspection in Bengaluru?

On March 13, an Expert Committee will inspect the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to ensure match-day arrangements and stadium preparedness following past safety issues.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhinav Mukund RCB IPL 2026 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU RCB VS SRH RCB Vs CSK
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