CSK Star In Line For India Call-Up After Virat Kohli Injury Blow: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli's reportedly facing hamstring injury ahead of AFG ODIs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad emerges as frontrunner to replace Kohli.

BCCI is yet to confirm Virat Kohli's official injury status.

Virat Kohli IND vs AFG Replacement: Virat Kohli's reported injury setback could open the door for a familiar face to return to India's ODI setup ahead of the upcoming series against Afghanistan. While the BCCI has yet to officially confirm Kohli's availability, a new report suggests that selectors may already have a replacement in mind if the star batsman is unavailable. India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan later this month, but uncertainty continues to surround Kohli's fitness after reports emerged claiming he is dealing with a hamstring problem.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Emerges As Leading Contender

According to a report by The Indian Express, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the frontrunner to take Kohli's place in the squad should the veteran batter miss the series.

The report also states that Kohli has reportedly been advised to rest for at least two weeks. Although there is a possibility he could recover in time for the final ODI, to be played on June 20, selectors are unlikely to bring him into a short three-match series for just one game.

Gaikwad had a modest IPL 2026 campaign. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper managed 337 runs in 14 appearances, registering just two half-centuries during the season.

More recently, he was included in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series and was elevated to vice-captain after Riyan Parag became unavailable due to injury. The move was seen by many as a sign that Gaikwad continues to be highly regarded within the national setup.

While his IPL numbers may not have been extraordinary, Ruturaj Gaikwad's most recent ODI appearance for India showcased his potential. He produced a brilliant century, scoring 105 runs from 83 deliveries against South Africa in his second-last 50-over outing for the Men in Blue.

Also Check: India Coach Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Fitness Ahead Of Afghanistan Series

Kohli Update Still Awaited From BCCI

Despite the growing speculation, the BCCI has not issued any official statement regarding Virat Kohli's injury status.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate recently addressed the matter during a press conference, making it clear that no final decision has been reached. He explained that the medical team will continue assessing the fitness of key players before any announcement is made.

For now, Kohli's participation remains uncertain, but if the reports prove accurate, Gaikwad could soon find himself back in India's ODI plans.