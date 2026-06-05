'Sonia Gandhi Was Backing Him': Lalit Modi Claims High-Level Congress Pressure In Kochi IPL Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi alleged political pressure in Kochi IPL bid.

Modi claimed UPA leaders backed Shashi Tharoor's franchise.

Modi questioned Sunanda Pushkar's role, faced Tharoor's warnings.

Modi approved under pressure; franchise lasted only one season.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi has once again brought the spotlight back on the controversial Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise saga, making a series of allegations about political intervention during the team's entry into the cash-rich cricket tournament in 2010. In a recent interview with ANI, Modi claimed that influential leaders in the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government exerted pressure on him to approve the Kochi-based franchise despite his reservations regarding the ownership structure and the involvement of Sunanda Pushkar, the late wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Lalit Modi Claims Political Leaders Backed Franchise Bid

Recounting the events surrounding the Kochi franchise's induction into the IPL, Modi alleged that senior political figures sought to ensure the deal went through. According to him, resistance from his side triggered calls from some of the most powerful individuals in government at the time.

“Sonia Gandhi was backing Shashi Tharoor. I got calls from Ahmed Patel and Pranab Mukherjee in those days,” Modi alleged.

The former IPL chairman said he had concerns about the equity structure linked to the consortium and wanted greater transparency before signing off on the agreement. He claimed that these concerns were not welcomed by those supporting the franchise bid.

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Questions Over Sunanda Pushkar's Role

Modi said his primary objection revolved around understanding the role played by Sunanda Pushkar in the consortium. According to him, he was unwilling to move forward without obtaining clarity on the matter.

“I said I am not going to sign this agreement till I know who Sunanda Pushkar is. The minute I said that, I got a call from Shashi Tharoor… He said, Lalit, don’t ask about Sunanda Pushkar,” Modi claimed.

#WATCH | On the 2010 IPL Kochi scandal, IPL founder and first chairman Lalit Modi says, "Sonia Gandhi was backing Shashi Tharoor. I got calls from Ahmed Patel and Pranab Mukherjee in those days. You had that p@** Rajeev Shukla coming up to me and say 'Chalo Ahmed Patel aa raha… pic.twitter.com/eYX8zIXu4h — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

Allegations Of Pressure & A Late-Night Decision

Modi further alleged that the situation escalated when Tharoor warned him of consequences if he continued to oppose the agreement.

“I said who the hell do you think you are? You may be the foreign minister of India, but don’t you dare ever tell me this,” he recalled.

According to Modi, pressure continued throughout the night, culminating in a request from then-BCCI President Shashank Manohar to approve the franchise agreement. Modi claimed he eventually signed the documents under pressure.

He also stated that the following morning, media reports emerged regarding Sunanda Pushkar's marriage to Tharoor, adding another layer of controversy to the already contentious episode.

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A Franchise That Lasted Just One Season

The Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise had a brief existence in the IPL. The team participated in the 2011 season and finished eighth among ten teams before being terminated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later that year.

The controversy surrounding the franchise had wider political repercussions as well. In April 2010, amid mounting scrutiny over the matter, Shashi Tharoor resigned from his position as Minister of State for External Affairs.