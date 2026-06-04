India Coach Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Fitness Ahead Of Afghanistan Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli, Rohit's Afghanistan ODI series availability remains uncertain.

Assistant coach stated medical team evaluating players' fitness.

Official decision pending; communication expected after assessment.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Fitness Update: Questions continue to surround the availability of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India's upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, and the team's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has now addressed the situation publicly. Earlier today, reports suggested that both senior batsmen could miss the series due to fitness concerns. Kohli is believed to be recovering from a hamstring strain suffered during RCB's victorious IPL 2026 final, while Rohit's status remains uncertain after dealing with a hamstring issue during the tournament.

Ryan ten Doeschate On Kohli, Rohit's Fitness

Speaking at a press conference, ten Doeschate stressed that no final decision has been taken and that the medical team will conduct further assessments before any official announcement is made.

“Official communication will come on that. It's obviously big news when it's someone like Virat or Rohit (is ruled out), but the same protocols will be in place. We'll assess the fitness of those guys, and we've got a few days now to decide whether they're fit enough to play and be part of the squad and make adjustments accordingly."

"But I'm sure some official communication will come through as soon as the medical team has made a decision on that,” ten Doeschate added.

The statement comes amid growing speculation over India's squad composition for the Afghanistan series, with fans eager to know whether two of the team's most experienced players will be available.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Return Date Revealed? Report Offers Encouraging Injury Update

India's Packed Cricket Calendar

With a packed international calendar ahead, the Indian team management is expected to take a cautious approach regarding player fitness.

The transition from IPL cricket to international commitments has been swift. India are set to begin a one-off Test against Afghanistan on June 6 before turning their attention to the ODI series.

Following the Afghanistan assignment, India will also play limited-overs series against Ireland and England, making workload management a key consideration for selectors and medical staff.

For now, the fate of Kohli, Rohit and Pandya remains undecided officially, with confirmation expected once the medical team completes its evaluations.