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HomeSportsCricketIndia Coach Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Fitness Ahead Of Afghanistan Series

India Coach Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Fitness Ahead Of Afghanistan Series

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has shared the latest update on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as doubts remain over their availability.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli, Rohit's Afghanistan ODI series availability remains uncertain.
  • Assistant coach stated medical team evaluating players' fitness.
  • Official decision pending; communication expected after assessment.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Fitness Update: Questions continue to surround the availability of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India's upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, and the team's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has now addressed the situation publicly. Earlier today, reports suggested that both senior batsmen could miss the series due to fitness concerns. Kohli is believed to be recovering from a hamstring strain suffered during RCB's victorious IPL 2026 final, while Rohit's status remains uncertain after dealing with a hamstring issue during the tournament.

Ryan ten Doeschate On Kohli, Rohit's Fitness 

Speaking at a press conference, ten Doeschate stressed that no final decision has been taken and that the medical team will conduct further assessments before any official announcement is made.

“Official communication will come on that. It's obviously big news when it's someone like Virat or Rohit (is ruled out), but the same protocols will be in place. We'll assess the fitness of those guys, and we've got a few days now to decide whether they're fit enough to play and be part of the squad and make adjustments accordingly."

"But I'm sure some official communication will come through as soon as the medical team has made a decision on that,” ten Doeschate added.

The statement comes amid growing speculation over India's squad composition for the Afghanistan series, with fans eager to know whether two of the team's most experienced players will be available.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Return Date Revealed? Report Offers Encouraging Injury Update

India's Packed Cricket Calendar 

With a packed international calendar ahead, the Indian team management is expected to take a cautious approach regarding player fitness.

The transition from IPL cricket to international commitments has been swift. India are set to begin a one-off Test against Afghanistan on June 6 before turning their attention to the ODI series.

Following the Afghanistan assignment, India will also play limited-overs series against Ireland and England, making workload management a key consideration for selectors and medical staff.

For now, the fate of Kohli, Rohit and Pandya remains undecided officially, with confirmation expected once the medical team completes its evaluations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's availability for the Afghanistan ODI series?

No final decision has been made regarding their availability for the Afghanistan ODI series. The medical team is conducting further assessments before an official announcement.

What injuries are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reportedly dealing with?

Virat Kohli is believed to be recovering from a hamstring strain suffered during the IPL 2026 final. Rohit Sharma's status is uncertain after dealing with a hamstring issue during the tournament.

Who addressed the fitness concerns of Kohli and Rohit publicly?

India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, publicly addressed the fitness concerns. He stated that the medical team will conduct further assessments before making an official decision.

Why is the team management taking a cautious approach with player fitness?

The team management is taking a cautious approach due to India's packed international calendar. Workload management is a key consideration with several upcoming international commitments.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA IPL IND VS AFG
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