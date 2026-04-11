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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Recovery Update: CSK Captain Gaikwad Breaks Silence

MS Dhoni Recovery Update: CSK Captain Gaikwad Breaks Silence

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that MS Dhoni is keeping a close watch on the team’s progress while he continues his recovery process.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 07:46 PM (IST)

MS Dhoni Health Update: The long-awaited return of MS Dhoni remains the most talked-about storyline of IPL 2026. During the toss for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash at Chepauk on April 11, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a reassuring update for the "Yellow Army," confirming that while Dhoni is missing tonight’s game, his comeback is on the horizon.

"He’s Supporting Us from Hotel"

Addressing the "Thala" shaped void in the playing XI, Gaikwad shared that Dhoni is currently following the team’s progress closely while continuing his rehabilitation.

"For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground," Gaikwad said.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is currently sidelined with a stubborn calf strain sustained during the pre-season. While he has resumed light batting practice and was seen hitting sixes in the nets, the medical team is being cautious, restricting him to low-intensity jogging until he is cleared for the explosive movements required behind the stumps.

Targeting CSK-KKR Clash?

For the unversed, CSK is scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this coming Tuesday, April 14. Today’s update suggests his recovery is progressing well, but CSK vs KKR match remains a "wait-and-watch" scenario, with some experts eyeing the April 18 match against SRH as a more realistic return date.

Toss Update & Playing XIs: CSK vs DC

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and opted to field first, citing the dry nature of the pitch.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will MS Dhoni return to play?

MS Dhoni's comeback is on the horizon, but he is currently sidelined with a calf strain. A wait-and-watch scenario is in place for his return.

Why is MS Dhoni not playing in tonight's match?

MS Dhoni is currently recovering from a calf strain sustained during the pre-season. He is continuing his rehabilitation and supporting the team from the hotel.

What is MS Dhoni's current injury?

MS Dhoni is dealing with a stubborn calf strain. He has resumed light batting practice but is restricted to low-intensity jogging by the medical team.

What is the earliest MS Dhoni could return?

While his recovery is progressing well, an exact return date is uncertain. Some experts suggest his return might be around the April 18 match against SRH.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK Vs DC IPL MS Dhoni Injury Update MS Dhoni Health Update IPL 2026
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