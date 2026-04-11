MS Dhoni Recovery Update: CSK Captain Gaikwad Breaks Silence

MS Dhoni Health Update: The long-awaited return of MS Dhoni remains the most talked-about storyline of IPL 2026. During the toss for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash at Chepauk on April 11, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a reassuring update for the "Yellow Army," confirming that while Dhoni is missing tonight’s game, his comeback is on the horizon.

"He’s Supporting Us from Hotel"

Addressing the "Thala" shaped void in the playing XI, Gaikwad shared that Dhoni is currently following the team’s progress closely while continuing his rehabilitation.

"For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground," Gaikwad said.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is currently sidelined with a stubborn calf strain sustained during the pre-season. While he has resumed light batting practice and was seen hitting sixes in the nets, the medical team is being cautious, restricting him to low-intensity jogging until he is cleared for the explosive movements required behind the stumps.

Targeting CSK-KKR Clash?

For the unversed, CSK is scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this coming Tuesday, April 14. Today’s update suggests his recovery is progressing well, but CSK vs KKR match remains a "wait-and-watch" scenario, with some experts eyeing the April 18 match against SRH as a more realistic return date.

Toss Update & Playing XIs: CSK vs DC

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and opted to field first, citing the dry nature of the pitch.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.