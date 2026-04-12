LSG vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Result, Final Playing 11 And Team News

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to field against LSG.

Both LSG and GT aim for third consecutive win.

Ekana pitch offers early pace, later spin assistance.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Result, Final Playing 11- The nineteenth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 sees the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both sides enter the contest with momentum after securing dramatic last-ball victories in their previous fixtures. Rishabh Pant leads a Lucknow side aiming for their third consecutive win, while Shubman Gill and his Titans look to build on their hard-fought opening victory of the season.

The Toss Update

The toss has been completed at the Ekana Stadium and Shubman Gill has won the flip. The Gujarat Titans have opted to field first.

Explaining his decision, Gill noted that the two points from their previous match provided the squad with plenty of confidence. He stated that the team is looking to play better cricket to ensure the match does not go down to the final over this time. Gill also emphasised the importance of consistency across the 14 matches of the group stage to win the tournament.

LSG vs GT: Final Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Major Team News

Mukul Chaudhary Retained: Following his explosive match-winning cameo against KKR, young sensation Mukul Chaudhary continues in the middle order. His ability to finish games has quickly made him a fan favourite.

Titans Tactical Change: Gujarat have brought in Kumar Kushagra to bolster their middle order, replacing Shahrukh Khan in the starting lineup. Jos Buttler continues behind the stumps after finding his rhythm in the last outing.

Pitch Conditions: The surface at the Ekana Stadium is firm for this afternoon fixture, promising good carry for the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami early on. However, with temperatures rising, the pitch is expected to offer significant assistance to spinners like Rashid Khan in the second half of the match.