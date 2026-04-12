Shubman Gill of the Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field first.
LSG vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Result, Final Playing 11 And Team News
LSG vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Result, Final Playing 11- Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first.
- Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to field against LSG.
- Both LSG and GT aim for third consecutive win.
- Ekana pitch offers early pace, later spin assistance.
LSG vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Result, Final Playing 11- The nineteenth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 sees the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both sides enter the contest with momentum after securing dramatic last-ball victories in their previous fixtures. Rishabh Pant leads a Lucknow side aiming for their third consecutive win, while Shubman Gill and his Titans look to build on their hard-fought opening victory of the season.
The Toss Update
The toss has been completed at the Ekana Stadium and Shubman Gill has won the flip. The Gujarat Titans have opted to field first.
Explaining his decision, Gill noted that the two points from their previous match provided the squad with plenty of confidence. He stated that the team is looking to play better cricket to ensure the match does not go down to the final over this time. Gill also emphasised the importance of consistency across the 14 matches of the group stage to win the tournament.
LSG vs GT: Final Playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Major Team News
Mukul Chaudhary Retained: Following his explosive match-winning cameo against KKR, young sensation Mukul Chaudhary continues in the middle order. His ability to finish games has quickly made him a fan favourite.
Titans Tactical Change: Gujarat have brought in Kumar Kushagra to bolster their middle order, replacing Shahrukh Khan in the starting lineup. Jos Buttler continues behind the stumps after finding his rhythm in the last outing.
Pitch Conditions: The surface at the Ekana Stadium is firm for this afternoon fixture, promising good carry for the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami early on. However, with temperatures rising, the pitch is expected to offer significant assistance to spinners like Rashid Khan in the second half of the match.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the toss for the LSG vs GT match?
Which team is bowling first in the LSG vs GT match?
The Gujarat Titans have decided to bowl first after winning the toss.
What is the significance of Mukul Chaudhary in the LSG team?
Mukul Chaudhary is a young sensation retained in the middle order for his explosive match-winning cameos and ability to finish games.
How is the pitch at Ekana Stadium expected to play?
The pitch is firm and offers good carry early on, but is expected to assist spinners significantly in the second half of the match.