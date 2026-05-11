IPL’s Oldest Player Record Will Surprise You: This Star Played At 45-Years Old

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran cricketers aged 40+ have showcased remarkable performance in IPL.

Brad Hogg, aged 45, holds the record for oldest IPL player.

Pravin Tambe debuted at 41, played until 44, taking 28 wickets.

MS Dhoni, 43, remains IPL's oldest active player and captain.

IPL Records: The Indian Premier League is often viewed as a tournament built for young and energetic cricketers. With packed schedules, intense travel, and high-pressure matches, maintaining fitness becomes increasingly difficult with age. Yet, several veteran stars proved that experience and determination can still shine in the world’s biggest T20 league. From legendary spinners to iconic captains, some cricketers continued playing at the highest level even after turning 40, surprising fans with their performances and longevity.

Brad Hogg Still Holds The Record For Oldest IPL Player

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg remains the oldest player ever to appear in IPL history. Hogg played his final IPL match at the age of 45 years and 92 days during the 2016 season.

Representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the left arm spinner impressed everyone with his sharp bowling and unmatched enthusiasm. During his IPL journey, he also represented Rajasthan Royals and picked up 23 wickets in 21 matches overall.

Another remarkable story belongs to Pravin Tambe, who made his IPL debut at the age of 41. The leg-spinner later played until the age of 44 years and 219 days. Tambe represented Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions, taking 28 wickets in 33 matches.

Fans still remember his memorable hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. The movie based on his inspiring journey, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, also gained major popularity among cricket followers.

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MS Dhoni Continues To Defy Age In IPL

Former India captain MS Dhoni remains the oldest active player in the IPL. Even at 43, Dhoni continues to play for Chennai Super Kings and remains one of the biggest attractions of the tournament.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni created several milestones, including becoming the oldest captain in IPL history. He also achieved the record for winning the 'Player of the Match' award at the oldest age in the league.

Apart from Dhoni, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan also played IPL cricket till the age of 42. He represented CSK, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and RCB during his career.

South African spinner Imran Tahir also enjoyed success in the IPL after turning 40. In the 2019 season, Tahir picked up 26 wickets and proved that age is no barrier when it comes to performing at the highest level.

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