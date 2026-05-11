Brad Hogg holds the record as the oldest player in IPL history, playing his last match at 45 years and 92 days in the 2016 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL’s Oldest Player Record Will Surprise You: This Star Played At 45-Years Old
From Brad Hogg to MS Dhoni, these IPL veterans proved age is just a number by delivering memorable performances even after turning 40.
- Veteran cricketers aged 40+ have showcased remarkable performance in IPL.
- Brad Hogg, aged 45, holds the record for oldest IPL player.
- Pravin Tambe debuted at 41, played until 44, taking 28 wickets.
- MS Dhoni, 43, remains IPL's oldest active player and captain.
IPL Records: The Indian Premier League is often viewed as a tournament built for young and energetic cricketers. With packed schedules, intense travel, and high-pressure matches, maintaining fitness becomes increasingly difficult with age. Yet, several veteran stars proved that experience and determination can still shine in the world’s biggest T20 league. From legendary spinners to iconic captains, some cricketers continued playing at the highest level even after turning 40, surprising fans with their performances and longevity.
Brad Hogg Still Holds The Record For Oldest IPL Player
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg remains the oldest player ever to appear in IPL history. Hogg played his final IPL match at the age of 45 years and 92 days during the 2016 season.
Representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the left arm spinner impressed everyone with his sharp bowling and unmatched enthusiasm. During his IPL journey, he also represented Rajasthan Royals and picked up 23 wickets in 21 matches overall.
Another remarkable story belongs to Pravin Tambe, who made his IPL debut at the age of 41. The leg-spinner later played until the age of 44 years and 219 days. Tambe represented Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions, taking 28 wickets in 33 matches.
Fans still remember his memorable hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. The movie based on his inspiring journey, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, also gained major popularity among cricket followers.
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MS Dhoni Continues To Defy Age In IPL
Former India captain MS Dhoni remains the oldest active player in the IPL. Even at 43, Dhoni continues to play for Chennai Super Kings and remains one of the biggest attractions of the tournament.
In IPL 2025, Dhoni created several milestones, including becoming the oldest captain in IPL history. He also achieved the record for winning the 'Player of the Match' award at the oldest age in the league.
Apart from Dhoni, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan also played IPL cricket till the age of 42. He represented CSK, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and RCB during his career.
South African spinner Imran Tahir also enjoyed success in the IPL after turning 40. In the 2019 season, Tahir picked up 26 wickets and proved that age is no barrier when it comes to performing at the highest level.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the oldest player to have played in the IPL?
Who is the oldest active player in the IPL?
MS Dhoni is currently the oldest active player in the IPL, still playing for Chennai Super Kings at the age of 43 and holding records for oldest captain and 'Player of the Match' winner.
Who is another veteran spinner who had a notable IPL career after turning 40?
Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut at 41 and played until 44, representing Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions and taking 28 wickets. He even took a memorable hat-trick in 2014.
Did any other spinners find success in the IPL after the age of 40?
Yes, Muttiah Muralitharan played until 42, and Imran Tahir had a successful 2019 season picking up 26 wickets after turning 40, proving age is no barrier.