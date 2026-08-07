CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsIPLJosh Hazlewood Once Refused To Bowl To Cheteshwar Pujara; Here's Why

Josh Hazlewood Once Refused To Bowl To Cheteshwar Pujara; Here's Why

Looking back on the early days of his IPL career, Pujara also spoke about a memorable encounter with Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 04:06 PM (IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara has recalled a humorous incident involving Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood from their time together at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pujara revealed that Hazlewood playfully refused to bowl to him during a practice session, joking that he had already spent enough time bowling to him in Test cricket.

The light-hearted exchange came after the pair had faced off repeatedly during India's historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumphs in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21, where Pujara's marathon innings often frustrated the Australian quicks.

"During the Australia series in 2018 and 2021, I played a lot against Josh Hazlewood. Then I got picked by CSK. The first time I went to bat in the nets, Hazlewood refused to bowl to me. He said, 'I won't bowl to him.' Even though he was my teammate, he refused.

"He joked that he had bowled to me far too much over the previous few months before the IPL, so he wasn't going to bowl to me again. He was kidding, but he actually didn't bowl to me," said Pujara on JioHotstar's series Cheeky Singles.

Looking back on the early days of his IPL career, Pujara also spoke about a memorable encounter with Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He admitted it was a special moment to meet the Bollywood superstar, but stressed that for professional cricketers, the team's environment, opportunities to improve, and overall cricketing culture ultimately matter far more than the presence of celebrity franchise owners.

"I started with KKR. Shah Rukh Khan was the owner there. When I met him for the first time, I definitely had that fanboy moment. But when you think about cricket, you can't think, 'Just because Shah Rukh Khan is the owner, I want to stay here.'

"You want to be there because of the environment the franchise creates, the opportunity to learn from legendary players, play alongside them, and improve your cricket. That is what matters," he added.

Published at : 07 Aug 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cheteshwar Pujara Josh Hazlewood CSK IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Josh Hazlewood Once Refused To Bowl To Cheteshwar Pujara; Here's Why
Josh Hazlewood Once Refused To Bowl To Cheteshwar Pujara; Here's Why
IPL
Shivam Dube Wants Exit; CSK Considers Foreign Coach Amid MS Dhoni Uncertainty: Report
Shivam Dube Wants Exit; CSK Considers Foreign Coach Amid MS Dhoni Uncertainty: Report
IPL
R Ashwin Makes Big Hardik Pandya Trade Claim, Names Only Two IPL Teams In Race
R Ashwin Makes Big Hardik Pandya Trade Claim, Names Only Two IPL Teams In Race
IPL
Not CSK! Hardik Pandya Linked With This Team For IPL 2027
Not CSK! Hardik Pandya Linked With This Team For IPL 2027
Advertisement

Videos

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze
BREAKING: Patna Highway Erupts in Violence After Fatal Bus Accident, Vehicles Set Ablaze by Crowd
BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition Uproar, Lok Sabha Proceedings Continue
Rajya Sabha: Kiren Rijiju Defends Home Minister Amid Opposition Protest in Rajya Sabha
Student Protest: Student Protester Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates at Ranchi Agitation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget