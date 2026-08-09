Yuvraj Singh Set For DC Batting Coach Role? Ganguly Link Points To IPL 2027 Plans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly attended Delhi Capitals' Bengaluru trials.

Yuvraj is speculated as DC's potential batting coach.

Ganguly linked with bigger role in Delhi Capitals operations.

Franchise seeks new leadership after recent playoff misses.

Delhi Capitals could be heading for a major change in their coaching setup ahead of IPL 2027, with Yuvraj Singh emerging as a possible candidate for the batting coach role. His appearance alongside Sourav Ganguly at the franchise’s Bengaluru trials has added weight to the speculation.

Yuvraj Singh And Sourav Ganguly Attend DC Trials

Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly were both involved in Delhi Capitals’ trials at the Just Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Yuvraj was seen closely watching the batters from behind the umpire and offering guidance during the session.

Ganguly, meanwhile, oversaw the trials alongside former India spinner Amit Mishra. His presence carries particular significance because he has served as JSW Sports’ Director of Cricket since 2024.

Ganguly previously worked with Delhi Capitals as a mentor in 2019 before becoming BCCI president. He is now being linked with a bigger role in the franchise’s cricket operations ahead of the 2027 season.

Yuvraj Singh Linked With DC Batting Coach Role

Reports have suggested that Yuvraj could join Delhi Capitals as their batting coach. The appointment would mark his first official IPL coaching role, although he has already worked closely with several young Indian batters.

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh, Abdul Samad and Sanju Samson have all been linked with Yuvraj's mentoring work. He has also worked with Rishabh Pant, who trained with him in Mumbai before IPL 2026.

Yuvraj's experience in developing young players could make him an attractive option for a Delhi Capitals side looking to strengthen its batting group and build for the future.

Delhi Capitals Preparing For A Fresh IPL 2027 Setup

Delhi Capitals missed the playoffs in IPL 2025 and 2026, finishing sixth in the 2026 season. The franchise is also entering a new phase of its ownership arrangement, with JSW Sports taking operational control from GMR Group.

That change could lead to a reshuffle of the coaching and support staff. The current setup includes Venugopal Rao, Hemang Badani, Munaf Patel and Ian Bell, although no official announcement has been made about their futures.

Delhi Capitals remain one of the original IPL franchises without a title. Their best finish came in 2020, when they reached the final.

Ganguly And Yuvraj Could Form New DC Leadership Group

The presence of Ganguly and Yuvraj together at the Bengaluru trials has therefore raised questions about Delhi Capitals’ plans for IPL 2027.

There is still no official confirmation that Yuvraj will become the franchise’s batting coach, or that Ganguly will take over as head coach or director of cricket. For now, their involvement at the trials is the clearest indication that changes could be coming.

The next round of Delhi Capitals trials is scheduled to take place in Delhi from September 10, with 15 players set to progress from the Bengaluru stage. The franchise will then have to finalise its squad and coaching structure ahead of the new IPL cycle.