R Ashwin Makes Big Hardik Pandya Trade Claim, Names Only Two IPL Teams In Race

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin predicts Hardik Pandya likely traded only to CSK/KKR.

He suggests MI demand Harshit Rana and Rinku from KKR.

Ashwin: KKR's increased strength with Hardik concerns MI.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views on the growing speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians (MI), saying the all-rounder is unlikely to join any franchise other than Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) if a trade materialises ahead of IPL 2027.

Hardik's future has become a major talking point after Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the 10-team table.

Ashwin Sees Only Two Realistic Options

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said he does not expect Hardik to move anywhere other than CSK or KKR if Mumbai Indians decide to trade their captain.

He also referred to reports linking Pandya with both franchises, while discussing the possible combinations that could be considered in any deal.

"Don't count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green."

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Ashwin Suggests Ideal Deal For Mumbai Indians

Ashwin believes Mumbai Indians should only entertain a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders if they receive both Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return.

According to him, that is the only scenario where MI would strengthen their own squad while avoiding making a direct rival significantly stronger.

"If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger."

Why KKR Deal Could Worry Mumbai Indians

Ashwin added that Mumbai Indians would also need to consider which franchise becomes stronger through any potential trade.

He believes Kolkata Knight Riders would benefit more than Chennai Super Kings if they managed to sign Hardik.

"If KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn't leapfrog them."

No Official Confirmation On Hardik's Future

There has been no official confirmation from Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya or the IPL regarding any trade discussions.

Hardik has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026, where he scored 206 runs and picked up four wickets in 10 matches as Mumbai Indians missed the playoffs.

Ashwin's comments come amid ongoing speculation over possible squad reshuffles before the IPL 2027 season.