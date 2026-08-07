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English NewsSportsIPLR Ashwin Makes Big Hardik Pandya Trade Claim, Names Only Two IPL Teams In Race

R Ashwin Makes Big Hardik Pandya Trade Claim, Names Only Two IPL Teams In Race

R Ashwin has shared his thoughts on Hardik Pandya's IPL future, saying only CSK and KKR are realistic destinations if Mumbai Indians agree to a trade.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashwin predicts Hardik Pandya likely traded only to CSK/KKR.
  • He suggests MI demand Harshit Rana and Rinku from KKR.
  • Ashwin: KKR's increased strength with Hardik concerns MI.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views on the growing speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians (MI), saying the all-rounder is unlikely to join any franchise other than Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) if a trade materialises ahead of IPL 2027.

Hardik's future has become a major talking point after Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the 10-team table.

Ashwin Sees Only Two Realistic Options

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said he does not expect Hardik to move anywhere other than CSK or KKR if Mumbai Indians decide to trade their captain.

He also referred to reports linking Pandya with both franchises, while discussing the possible combinations that could be considered in any deal.

"Don't count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green."

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Set To Leave MI; Hardik Pandya's Next Franchise In Focus: Report

Ashwin Suggests Ideal Deal For Mumbai Indians

Ashwin believes Mumbai Indians should only entertain a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders if they receive both Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return.

According to him, that is the only scenario where MI would strengthen their own squad while avoiding making a direct rival significantly stronger.

"If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger."

Why KKR Deal Could Worry Mumbai Indians

Ashwin added that Mumbai Indians would also need to consider which franchise becomes stronger through any potential trade.

He believes Kolkata Knight Riders would benefit more than Chennai Super Kings if they managed to sign Hardik.

"If KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn't leapfrog them."

No Official Confirmation On Hardik's Future

There has been no official confirmation from Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya or the IPL regarding any trade discussions.

Hardik has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026, where he scored 206 runs and picked up four wickets in 10 matches as Mumbai Indians missed the playoffs.

Ashwin's comments come amid ongoing speculation over possible squad reshuffles before the IPL 2027 season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are considered potential destinations for Hardik Pandya if he is traded from Mumbai Indians?

According to former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya is unlikely to join any franchise other than Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) if a trade materialises.

What trade deal does Ravichandran Ashwin suggest Mumbai Indians should accept for Hardik Pandya?

Ashwin believes Mumbai Indians should only accept a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders if they receive both Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. This would strengthen MI's squad.

Why is there speculation about Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians?

Speculation began after Mumbai Indians had a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the 10-team table. This has led to talks about potential squad reshuffles.

What specific players are reportedly part of the trade discussions for Hardik Pandya?

Reports suggest CSK might offer Shivam Dube and a pacer, while KKR could offer Cameron Green in exchange for Hardik Pandya.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Hardik Pandya KOlkata Knight Riders IPL 2027
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