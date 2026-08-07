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English NewsSportsIPLShivam Dube Wants Exit; CSK Considers Foreign Coach Amid MS Dhoni Uncertainty: Report

Shivam Dube Wants Exit; CSK Considers Foreign Coach Amid MS Dhoni Uncertainty: Report

Shivam Dube reportedly wants to leave Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2027, while CSK are also considering major changes to their coaching setup.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Report claims all-rounder Shivam Dube seeks exit from Chennai Super Kings.
  • MS Dhoni's future role with the franchise remains currently unknown.
  • CSK considers new foreign head coach after three poor seasons.

Chennai Super Kings could be heading towards a significant transition ahead of IPL 2027. According to claims made by RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan, all-rounder Shivam Dube wants to leave the franchise, while Chennai Super Kings are also considering changes to their coaching structure following three disappointing seasons. There has been no official confirmation from Chennai Super Kings or Shivam Dube regarding the claims.

Shivam Dube Wants New Challenge

According to the RevSportz report, Dube believes he has not been utilised to his full potential during his time with Chennai Super Kings.

Although regarded as a pace-bowling all-rounder, Dube has barely been used with the ball over the last three IPL seasons. He bowled only nine overs during that period and picked up two wickets.

His batting returns have also declined in recent years. Dube scored 396 runs in IPL 2024, followed by 357 runs in IPL 2025 before finishing IPL 2026 with 270 runs.

The report adds that the Impact Player rule has limited his all-round role, prompting him to explore opportunities elsewhere before the IPL 2027 auction.

MS Dhoni's Future Still Unclear

The report also claims there is no clarity over MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings.

According to the report, Dhoni is currently in England in connection with the franchise, but no decision has been made on whether he will return as a player, take on a player-coach role, become a full-time mentor or step away completely.

These possibilities remain speculative, with no official announcement from CSK or Dhoni.

CSK Considering Coaching Changes

The report further claims Chennai Super Kings are exploring the possibility of appointing a foreign head coach as part of a wider rebuild.

The move would come after CSK failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for three consecutive seasons between 2024 and 2026.

It also suggests the franchise's management is becoming increasingly independent in its decision-making, although these claims have not been confirmed by Chennai Super Kings.

A New Phase For Chennai Super Kings?

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles and established themselves as one of the league's most consistent franchises.

However, after lifting the trophy in 2023, CSK have endured three disappointing campaigns, increasing speculation over possible changes to both the squad and support staff ahead of IPL 2027.

Whether those changes include Shivam Dube's departure or a revamped coaching setup remains to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Shivam Dube reportedly looking to leave Chennai Super Kings?

Reports indicate Dube feels underutilized, particularly with his bowling, and the Impact Player rule has limited his all-round role. He is exploring new opportunities before the IPL 2027 auction.

Are Chennai Super Kings considering changes to their coaching staff?

Yes, reports suggest CSK might appoint a foreign head coach as part of a rebuild. This follows three seasons (2024-2026) where the team failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

What is known about MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings?

There is no clarity on MS Dhoni's future with the team. While he's in England related to the franchise, his potential role as player, coach, or mentor, or stepping away, remains undecided.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivam Dube MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL News IPL 2027
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