Krunal Pandya sustained physical injuries, including scars and bruises, during the match. He battled cramps and discomfort throughout his innings.
‘Worth Fighting For’: Krunal Pandya Reveals Injury Scar After Heroic Knock In RCB’s Thriller Against MI
Krunal Pandya shared an image of a scar on his belly after producing a heroic match-winning knock for RCB against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.
- Krunal Pandya shared his match injury scars after RCB's win.
- He played through cramps, scoring 73 off 46 balls.
- Pandya's innings anchored RCB's tense run chase victory.
Krunal Pandya RCB vs MI Scar: Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya gave fans a glimpse of the physical toll behind his match-winning effort against Mumbai Indians after sharing images of his injury scars on social media following the game. Krunal played a defining role in RCB’s dramatic IPL 2026 victory over MI on Sunday, producing a brilliant innings under immense pressure during a tense run chase in Raipur. The experienced all-rounder battled cramps and discomfort throughout his stay at the crease but still managed to guide Bengaluru back into the contest with a fearless counter-attacking knock.
After the match, Krunal posted photographs highlighting the marks and bruises from the game and captioned them: "Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for."
KRUNAL PANDYA, BORN FIGHTER 🫡— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2026
- He had scar, cramps and won the game with bat in the run chase for RCB. pic.twitter.com/KGfkC79ae0
The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom praised the determination and resilience shown by the 35-year-old during one of the most thrilling encounters of the season.
Krunal Anchors RCB During Difficult Chase
RCB found themselves in deep trouble during the pursuit of 167 on a challenging Raipur surface that offered uneven bounce and assistance for bowlers.
With wickets falling regularly at the other end, Krunal stepped up when Bengaluru desperately needed stability. He combined caution with aggression perfectly and gradually rebuilt the innings after the early collapse.
The left-hander scored an outstanding 73 runs from 46 deliveries, producing one of the finest innings of his IPL career, and helped keep the required run rate under control.
Although Krunal was unable to remain unbeaten till the finish, his innings laid the foundation for RCB’s dramatic final-over victory.
Also Check: S. Badrinath Breaks Silence On Viral Krunal Pandya 'Let Him Die...' Remark During RCB vs MI Clash
Strong IPL 2026 Campaign Continues
Krunal Pandya has quietly emerged as one of RCB's most dependable performers during IPL 2026, particularly with the bat in pressure situations.
Batting lower down the order has often limited his opportunities to build bigger innings, but he has still delivered consistently impactful performances throughout the season.
So far, the all-rounder has scored 141 runs in six innings at an strike rate of 150.00, rediscovering the batting rhythm that made him such a valuable white-ball player earlier in his career.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Krunal Pandya during the RCB vs MI match?
How did Krunal Pandya perform with the bat against MI?
Krunal Pandya scored an outstanding 73 runs from 46 deliveries, playing a crucial role in RCB's run chase and rebuilding the innings.
What did Krunal Pandya say about his injuries?
He shared images of his scars on social media with the caption, 'Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for.'
What is Krunal Pandya's performance in IPL 2026 so far?
He has scored 141 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 150.00, proving to be a dependable performer for RCB, especially in pressure situations.