Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krunal Pandya shared his match injury scars after RCB's win.

He played through cramps, scoring 73 off 46 balls.

Pandya's innings anchored RCB's tense run chase victory.

Krunal Pandya RCB vs MI Scar: Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya gave fans a glimpse of the physical toll behind his match-winning effort against Mumbai Indians after sharing images of his injury scars on social media following the game. Krunal played a defining role in RCB’s dramatic IPL 2026 victory over MI on Sunday, producing a brilliant innings under immense pressure during a tense run chase in Raipur. The experienced all-rounder battled cramps and discomfort throughout his stay at the crease but still managed to guide Bengaluru back into the contest with a fearless counter-attacking knock.

After the match, Krunal posted photographs highlighting the marks and bruises from the game and captioned them: "Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for."

KRUNAL PANDYA, BORN FIGHTER 🫡



- He had scar, cramps and won the game with bat in the run chase for RCB. pic.twitter.com/KGfkC79ae0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2026

The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom praised the determination and resilience shown by the 35-year-old during one of the most thrilling encounters of the season.

Krunal Anchors RCB During Difficult Chase

RCB found themselves in deep trouble during the pursuit of 167 on a challenging Raipur surface that offered uneven bounce and assistance for bowlers.

With wickets falling regularly at the other end, Krunal stepped up when Bengaluru desperately needed stability. He combined caution with aggression perfectly and gradually rebuilt the innings after the early collapse.

The left-hander scored an outstanding 73 runs from 46 deliveries, producing one of the finest innings of his IPL career, and helped keep the required run rate under control.

Although Krunal was unable to remain unbeaten till the finish, his innings laid the foundation for RCB’s dramatic final-over victory.

Also Check: S. Badrinath Breaks Silence On Viral Krunal Pandya 'Let Him Die...' Remark During RCB vs MI Clash

Strong IPL 2026 Campaign Continues

Krunal Pandya has quietly emerged as one of RCB's most dependable performers during IPL 2026, particularly with the bat in pressure situations.

Batting lower down the order has often limited his opportunities to build bigger innings, but he has still delivered consistently impactful performances throughout the season.

So far, the all-rounder has scored 141 runs in six innings at an strike rate of 150.00, rediscovering the batting rhythm that made him such a valuable white-ball player earlier in his career.